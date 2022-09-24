Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
IRS secures court approval to probe records of M.Y. Safra Bank, SFOX users over failure to report taxes
On Sept. 22, a U.S. judge granted the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) petition that requires M.Y. Safra Bank to submit records of taxpayers who may not have reported or paid taxes on crypto transactions. Specifically, the IRS is interested in the records of cryptocurrency prime broker SFOX’s users, according...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
CNBC
IRS steps up efforts to target U.S. taxpayers who failed to report and pay taxes on cryptocurrency transactions
The IRS continues to chase unpaid cryptocurrency taxes with a new court order allowing a summons for customer records. The agency will collect crypto transaction data for SFOX, a digital currency broker with more than 175,000 users, and more than $12 billion in transactions since 2015. "The IRS has indicated...
coingeek.com
IRS hunts digital currency tax cheats with M.Y. Safra bank summons
U.S. residents who have cheated on their digital currency taxes woke up to an unpleasant surprise last week. In a move that should have been obvious after President Joe Biden hired 87,000 new IRS agents, the federal tax agency received approval to issue a summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, the banking partner of digital currency prime broker SFOX.
Gizmodo
The IRS Is Probing (Another) Major Crypto Broker for Possible Tax Evaders
Another day, another crypto scandal. The Southern District of New York has authorized the IRS to dig into the records of (should be) U.S. taxpayers who are customers of the crypto broker SFOX. The new IRS summons is specifically targeting M.Y. Safra Bank, a New York-based financial institution which offers SFOX users cash-deposit bank accounts.
cryptopotato.com
IRS Goes After Crypto Broker for Transaction Data in Latest Tax Chase
If things weren’t gloomy enough for the digital asset industry, American crypto investors have now been targeted by the nation’s tax department. The US Internal Revenue Service is ramping up its efforts to collect taxes from crypto traders regardless of a 70% market slump. The tax department has...
