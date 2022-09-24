ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian eyes Florida next week as Category 3 hurricane

97.3 The Sky
97.3 The Sky
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIbLj_0i8eXlyY00

(Accuweather) Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and increasingly looks to be the most serious hurricane threat to the eastern U.S. so far this year, particularly for Florida.

As of Saturday at 5 a.m. Eastern Time, the tropical storm was tracking westward with a forward speed of 14 mph. Sustained wind gusts were up to 45 mph. Forecasters said that conditions were becoming more conducive for strengthening early Saturday.

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings Ian across North Central Florida Wednesday and Thursday, but exact timing is still to be determined.

Ian could undergo rapid intensification in the days ahead as it churns northward and the wind shear continues to subside.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a pre-landfall state of emergency late Friday afternoon for 24 counties that are at risk of being struck, which include:
Brevard
Broward
Charlotte
Collier
DeSoto
Glades
Hardee
Hendry
Highlands
Hillsborough
Indian River
Lee
Manatee
Martin
Miami-Dade
Monroe
Okeechobee
Osceola
Palm Beach
Pasco
Pinellas
Polk
Sarasota
St. Lucie

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane,” DeSantis said in the declaration, “and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations.”

A hurricane track into the west coast of Florida from this part of the Caribbean isn't especially common, but it has occurred in the past couple of decades. Hurricane Charley originated from the south-central Caribbean and made a hard right turn into Florida after traveling northward across western Cuba in August 2004. Charley struck the Tampa area of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Next in the path of the storm will be the Cayman Islands and western and central Cuba, both of which will have a higher chance for a direct hit. The Cayman Islands are located to the south of Cuba and will feel the deteriorating effects of the system from Sunday afternoon to Monday. The worst conditions in Cuba are likely from later Monday through Tuesday, given the storm's projected forward speed.

The system is likely to strike the western part of Cuba as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
FLORIDA STATE
Key Biscayne Independent

Ian growing more powerful, but threat to KB lessens

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify today as it shifts course toward western Cuba, but the threat of a direct hit to South Florida has receded, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.  The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s predicted track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall now expected […]
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
WMBB

10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Outsider.com

Florida Declares State of Emergency in Multiple Counties as Tropical Depression Looms

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida. These counties are in the potential path of Tropical Depression Nine as it nears Florida next week. DeSantis made the pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in preparation for the storm. The declaration makes resources and support available for the affected counties. Additionally, the Florida National Guard is on standby.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Now is the time to plan, prepare as Ian heads to Florida

MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical storm making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.Tropical Storm Ian is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week. South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go."Now is...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Charley#State Of Florida#Tropical Storm Ian#Indian#Martin#St Lucie#Floridians
Orange Leader

Tropical Depression expected to reach hurricane status for U.S. impact

Tropical Depression 9, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday morning, is expected to slowly strengthen while tracking westward along the southern extent of a high pressure ridge this weekend. Towards the end of the weekend, the ridge will begin to weaken while a trough will amplify over the eastern...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian

VANDALIA — Our news crew was there Saturday afternoon as Ohio Task Force 1 left Vandalia to make its way south. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean. It has the potential to...
VANDALIA, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizes ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's landfall

VANDALIA, Ohio — The Ohio Task Force 1 announced that it is activating in advance of Tropical Storm Ian projected landfall. Team members have begun preparations for a 47-person team to deploy this afternoon to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. Ohio Task Force 1 joins Virginia Task Force...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
97.3 The Sky

97.3 The Sky

Gainesville, FL
78
Followers
36
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in Florida, plus 24-hour traffic updates and sports stories. Stream, read and download 97.3 FM The Sky from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/thesky973

Comments / 0

Community Policy