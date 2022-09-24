ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Palestine, IN

Under-the-radar New Pal QB stars: 'Any college that gets him is really going to be happy.'

By Rich Torres
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4303xJ_0i8eXhRe00

NEW PALESTINE – The message remains the same every season. New Palestine coach Kyle Ralph emphasizes the point each week regardless of the opponent.

The three-time state champion Dragons win by buying into the process, and on Friday night against rival Greenfield-Central at Kelso Stadium, the players turned their commitment into a sixth-straight win, 42-7, on homecoming night.

After falling flat on their first two possessions, the unbeaten, top-ranked Class 4A Dragons (6-0) broke a scoreless first-quarter tie by tallying six consecutive touchdown drives led by a near recording-setting performance from senior quarterback Daniel Tippit IV.

Indiana high school football roundup:Highlights, scores, and more from IHSAA Week 6

A week after posting a career-best four touchdown passes and 310 yards, Tippit, a Warren Central transfer, completed 17-of-25 attempts for 205 yards and five touchdowns, which tied the program’s single-game record.

“Six would be nice because than I would be able to break my quarterback coach’s record, but he joked and said he would never let me get over five, so we’ll see how it goes," said Tippit, who has amassed 17 touchdowns and 1,247 passing yards in his first season as a Dragon.

The record was set in 2014 by New Palestine career-passing leader Alex Neligh, who finished runner-up in the 2015 IndyStar Mr. Football race. Neligh led the Dragons to back-to-back state finals appearances and a 4A title in 2014. Now, as an assistant coach, he’s a mentor, passing on what he bought into during his four seasons at New Palestine, which Tippit is using to his advantage.

“I told Daniel a couple of weeks ago that he has the best resources he could ever have if you’re going to be a New Palestine quarterback because (Neligh) went all the way to the top of the mountain, essentially twice,” Ralph said. “We fell short once, but he’s a Mr. Football runner-up, has every record you can possibly imagine, and he knows what it takes. Daniel literally has the book right there at practices, and he’s leaned on Alex heavily.”

Before Tippit connected with four different receivers on six scoring drives, New Palestine junior running back Grayson Thomas initiated the necessary spark just nine seconds into the second quarter.

Thomas capitalized on a short field with a 31-yard touchdown run en route to 161 yards on 20 carries, which ties him for fourth on the program’s all-time rushing touchdowns list and moved him up to 3,278 yards in his career.

From there the Dragons’ offensive balance overwhelmed the Cougars (4-2, 2-2), who were aiming to pull into a tie in the Hoosier Heritage Conference standings with front-runner New Palestine (4-0 HHC).

In the first quarter, the Cougars’ option-offense and defense challenged despite playing without starting sophomore quarterback Dallas Freeman due to injury.

The Dragons’ defense and special teams responded until the offense finally caught fire.

Senior Eli Hook blocked his first of two punts in the game during the first quarter – his second and third this year – and sophomore Alex Guhl recovered a lost fumble by backup quarterback Brayden Herrell on first-and-10 at the Dragons’ 32.

Then, Thomas broke free and Tippit applied the pressure.

“We can really do anything. We know we can run the ball. We’re figuring out we can pass the ball really well, so we’re just trying to maintain everything we’re doing,” Tippit said.

“Once we all start clicking, we’re really hard to stop. It takes one big play to really spark everyone to really go off,” receiver Blaine Nunnally said. “(Tippit is) under the radar. Any college that gets him is really going to be happy. He throws some of the best balls I’ve seen.”

Nunnally finished with 67 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.

“It’s this senior class, honestly. We’ve all been pretty tight since middle school. We had a meeting before the season about staying together as a team and not letting this year’s leadership slip,” Nunnally said. “We may have captains that go out there, but really, all of the seniors are captains.”

Much like Neligh, the Dragons present-day captains celebrate everyone’s success, including freshman Cameron Rollyson’s first varsity catch, a 6-yarder, which supplied Tippit with his fifth touchdown pass and a mercy-rule, running clock with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter.

“That’s the process we talk to the kids about all the time. You can’t play Week 10 this week,” Ralph said. “If you’re playing Week 10 in Week 6, then you end up falling apart. You got to buy into the whole weekly process of it. Each opponent deserves your respect and best effort. That’s what we do.”

Every week, the Dragons are taking the next step, while defending their HHC traveling helmet trophy, a prize earned after defeating 2021 4A state champion Mt. Vernon, 42-6, on Sept. 9.

The Dragons held the trophy from 2013-2020 and retained it after winning the HHC in 2019 before Mt. Vernon’s back-to-back conference runs. New Palestine’s final three regular-season games are HHC contests.

“It’s critical to take it step by step with the conference title. Coach Ralph says it a lot. Now, we have something to defend every week in conference play. That’s put a target on our back, but it’s kind of firing us up a little bit to keep that here,” Thomas said.

With a 25-5 all-time series lead over rival Greenfield-Central, the Dragons have won now 15 consecutive regular-season meetings to date and could see the Cougars again in Sectional 22 next month.

New Palestine 42, Greenfield-Central 7

Greenfield-Central 0 0 7 0 -- 7

New Palestine 0 21 7 14 -- 42

NP – Grayson Thomas 31 run (Brendan Tanksley kick)

NP – Blaine Nunnally 15 pass from Daniel Tippit (Tanksley kick)

NP – Kyler Kropp 7 pass from Tippit (Tanksley kick)

NP – Ty Mitchell 16 pass from Tippit (Tanksley kick), 9:55

GC – Kirk Knecht 25 pass from Brayden Herrell (Aaron Lee kick)

NP – Nunnally 7 pass from Tippit (Tanksley kick)

NP – Cameron Rollyson 6 pass from Tippit (Tanksley kick)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Hoosier Sounds: IU basketball great Isiah Thomas on his journey to reaching his hoop dream

Listen as legendary IU point guard Isiah Thomas joined the Agee and Gates podcast for a lengthy look at his upbringing and basketball career. At IU, Thomas started every game he played. He was a member and leader of two Indiana teams that won Big Ten Championships. During his second and final season at IU, Thomas led the Hoosiers in scoring and set a single-season school record for assists with 197.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice

Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

College basketball analyst Andy Katz says IU No. 7 nationally, slots 8 Big Ten teams in top-36

If 2022-23 is going to be a down year for the Big Ten, national college basketball analyst Andy Katz didn’t get the memo. Writing for NCAA.com, Katz put eight Big Ten teams in his preseason top-36, and placed Indiana as high as anyone we’ve seen thus far, slotting the Hoosiers in at No. 7 in the country and the highest ranked team in the conference.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Palestine, IN
New Palestine, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame

Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
wyrz.org

Avon High School students excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students

Avon, Ind. – Thirty-four Avon High School Students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. This honor meaningfully connects students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Radar#Pal#American Football#New Pal Qb#Greenfield Central#Ihsaa Week 6#Warren Central#Dragon
wfft.com

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
arenadigest.com

New Fishers arena to fuel $550M development￼

A new 8,500-seat arena for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) will be the cornerstone of new investments totaling some $550 million in the Fishers District development in suburban Indianapolis. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of the mixed-use Fishers District development, is eying new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options in community...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Free tickets available for U.S. Army Field Band performance

The U.S. Army Field Band is returning to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel Nov. 10 for a free concert celebrating heroes who have served the nation. The 7:30 p.m. performance, titled “Heroes,” will be a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond...
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more

INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended. The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want...
FISHERS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy