ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

5 people share how they landed their unexpected dream jobs — from Trader Joe's crew member to voiceover artist

By Melissa Petro
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzARW_0i8eXgYv00

Savanna Durr/Insider

  • Finding a job that you love can take some trial and error.
  • Five people share how they pivoted from the career paths they were on to pursue their dream jobs.
  • One person started his own sports management company; another became a voiceover artist in Spain.

Ever fantasize about earning a living doing something you love?

Insider spoke to a handful of people about how they landed the job of their dreams, even if it was something entirely different than they'd set out to do. Here's how five professionals who love their jobs described their work and what it means to them.

Sion Dayson is a freelance voiceover artist living in Valencia, Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2VIT_0i8eXgYv00
Sion Dayson.

Courtesy photo

Anything where you hear a voice but don't see a person is voiceover. I do a lot of eLearning and corporate narration— explainer videos, commercials, eLearning modules, or PSAs, stuff like this. Voice acting requires a lot of skills and training. It's not just reading a script! You need a solid understanding of a text, and how best to communicate the message so that a listener really feels it.

I was a writer for many years, so I love telling stories. With voiceover, I'm still telling stories … but I don't have to write the scripts. I get to be creative, work with language, and build relationships with clients — all from the comfort and convenience of my cozy sound booth.

Hugo Schwyzer, 55, is a crew member at Trader Joe's in Hawthorne, California

I lost my teaching job in 2013, and tried many other things unsuccessfully before a friend suggested I might like the camaraderie at Trader Joe's. I'd reached the point in my life where it didn't matter that I had a PhD, or that I had  been a tenured college professor with publications. I just needed to make a living somehow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8BH5_0i8eXgYv00
Hugo Schwyzer.

Courtesy photo

At TJ's, we do a little bit of everything — unloading trucks, breaking down pallets, stocking groceries before the store opens, working as cashiers and baggers on the registers.

When I taught, or wrote articles, I wondered if it mattered. I felt like a fraud. I don't feel any imposter syndrome stocking cans of beans or joking with regular customers who come through my line. I feel needed.

Although I make only a fraction of the money I once made, I feel a sense of competence and satisfaction almost every day.

Jon Potkalitsky, 41, became the president of The Nxt Lvl Athlete Sports Management Agency in Twinsburg, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTlRF_0i8eXgYv00
Jon Potkalitsky.

Courtesy photo

I wake up every day and go wow, I have a job that most guys would kill for. I meet celebrities and network with high profile professional athletes, including countless Hall of Famers. My company handles it all: branding, marketing, building and generating opportunities for signed athletes, you name it. We don't just help athletes with their contracts; we teach them how to evolve and succeed off the field.

Before I started this company, I was running a staffing agency. I found out I had leukemia. Then, my wife ended our marriage. All this motivated me to reevaluate my life. Three years later, I still have cancer but I'm grateful, because I love my career.

Nkenge Browner, 36, is grassroots director of Mothering Justice, a nonprofit organization in Detroit, Michigan

I was working at a primarily white-staffed shelter that mostly served women of color. After dealing with one racial issue after another, I started preparing to quit. A white woman there asked if I'd heard of Mothering Justice, so I looked them up. MJ was founded by a Black mama who literally breast fed during my interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vj1Ce_0i8eXgYv00
Nkenge Browner.

Courtesy photo

My job is to build community amongst Black mamas. I learn from them what issues are affecting their lives, and then I assist them at organizing other mamas to create solutions to those issues. We also teach this community to lobby legislators who ran campaigns on promises made to Black women and Black working class families.

My favorite thing about this job is being able to work with women who don't see themselves as politically involved. I love watching them grow to own their political power.

Gretchen Schwarz, 46, is a visual arts high school teacher in Brooklyn, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEULR_0i8eXgYv00
Gretchen Schwarz.

Courtesy photo

I started out wanting to be a working artist, but I became disillusioned with the art world. I wanted a career where I could share my love of art and art-making with others without the industry politics and pressure to become a "commercial success."

I love working with young adults, seeing their work and helping them through the art-making process. I offer demonstrations in some techniques, but I prefer they discover on their own what any given art material can do. I talk to my students about their ideas in a way that will hopefully lead them to make work that is personally meaningful. When a student has that "ah ha" moment, and I'm there to witness it— that's my favorite feeling. It's a privilege to be a part of their process.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
ohmymag.co.uk

Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voiceover#Art#Elearning
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
Business Insider

Business Insider

635K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy