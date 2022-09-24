ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy grounded, but Galesburg Silver Streaks fall 42-14: See area scores

By Mike Trueblood
 3 days ago
GALESBURG — On a rainy night in Galesburg, the Quincy Blue Devils relied on turnovers and their ground game to post a 42-14 Western Big Six Conference football victory Friday.

The rain and loss dampened Silver Streaks homecoming festivities.

Quincy, the most pass happy team in the league, had its most modest air attack of the season and started slowly, leading only 14-7 at halftime.

The Blue Devils, who improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in the WB6, took advantage of a Galesburg fumble and a bad snap on a punt attempt to score two short-field touchdowns in the first quarter, Brian Douglas running the ball in from 7 yards and 1 yard out to put Quincy ahead 14-0.

But the Blue Devils' passing game struggled in the rain and an early fiesty Silver Streaks defensive effort in the first half.

Quincy sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little, who set school records last week for passing TDs and yards in a game, was only 6 for 16 for 96 yards in the first half and threw two of his three interceptions in the game.

The second interception was returned 99 yards for a Galesburg touchdown by Nolan Carl with 30.8 seconds left before intermission to cut the lead to 14-7.

But that was a close as the Silver Streaks, 1-4, 0-3 would get the rest of the way.

Douglas scored two more rushing TDs, another 1-yarder and an 8-yarder to put the Blue Devils ahead 28-7 near the end of the third quarter.

Jeraius Rice returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 54-yard TD on a run from scrimmage to account for Quincy's final scores in the fourth quarter.

Douglas rushed 16 times for 121 yards and Rice carried 8 times for 79 yards to power the Blue Devils.

Galesburg's Amarie Richardson ran 30 times for 55 yards. Quarterback Gino Williams threw three interceptions in the game.

The Silver Streaks will travel to Rock Island next Friday.

Elsewhere in Galesburg-area football:

Thursday's Galesburg-area game:

Kewanee-Wethersfield 27, Abingdon-Avon 0

Friday's games

Rockridge 28, at Monmouth-Roseville 12

Stark County 33, United 0

Mercer County 48, ROWVA/Williamsfield 28

8-man football

Ridgewood 38, Freeport Aquin 32

Galva (2-3) won by forfeit over Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy (0-5)

Flanagan (1-3) at West Central (4-0) (no score available)

Peoria Heights (0-3) at Bushnell-PC (1-3) (no score available)

Saturday's game

Pecatonica (3-1) at Knoxville (4-0), 1 p.m.

Move with the Mayor launches in October

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
QUINCY, IL
