Manhattan, NY

Man stabbed multiple times inside Manhattan home, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed inside his apartment in Manhattan overnight, police said Saturday.

A relative found the 63-year-old victim inside his home on Hamilton Place near West 143rd Street around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide further details on his condition but said he was expected to survive.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Kioffa Khan
3d ago

This is usually what happens when you have people look as if they're just out but they're doing nothing looking to victimize the unsuspected. You have to really understand that is in the blood these men to victimize and they will kill you with a smile on their face. It's become the newest bad habit "gotta ya"!

PIX11

Car slams into Queens KFC as driver, fleeing thief wrestle: NYPD

HILLCREST, Queens (PIX11) — An alleged shoplifter tried to carjack a getaway vehicle, but wound up crashing into a KFC in Hillcrest, according to authorities. Robert Savoia, 42, allegedly boosted merchandise from a Rite Aid near Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike around 2 p.m. Monday, then attempted to yank a 57-year-old man from behind the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

4 innocent bystanders injured in Queens shooting: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Four innocent bystanders — including two teenagers — were injured in a shooting at a park in Queens Tuesday evening, NYPD officials said. The shooting happened in the Ozone Park neighborhood at London Planetree Playground around 6:15 p.m., police said. Two people got out of a car and opened fired […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

