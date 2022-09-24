The pound has fallen again in Asia trading following the IMF’s intervention to rethink tax cuts.The International Monetary Fund has hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain.In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the British government after the UK chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.The market turmoil started after investors were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s plan to offer tax cuts to the richest while increasing...

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO