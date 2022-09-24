Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
CIFI Holdings says it is seeking solutions after news of missed payment
SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer CIFI Holdings (Group) (0884.HK) said the company is in active communication with financial institutions and seeking solutions, in response to news of missed debt repayment.
China real estate shares, bonds slump on report of CIFI default
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Investors dumped shares and bonds of Chinese property developers on Wednesday, after a media report that CIFI Holdings (Group) Co had defaulted, adding to worries over the crisis-stricken real estate sector.
This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.
The funding round was led by Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures with additional backing coming from the likes of Y Combinator and Breega.
Britain's Boohoo cuts outlook as consumers rein in spending
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) on Wednesday cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop as it reported a 58% fall in first-half core earnings.
ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors -source
Sept 28 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance will add four seats to expand its board of directors to nine, as U.S. regulators step up scrutiny of the company, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
French drugmaker Sanofi expects positive boost from currency markets in Q3
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said it expected a positive boost to its third-quarter business results from movements on the currency markets, helped by the strength of the U.S. dollar since Sanofi does much of its business in the United States.
Inflation, energy fears drive German consumer morale to new low -GfK
BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German consumer morale is projected to nosedive further in October, hitting a new record low for the fourth consecutive month as high inflation rates and rocketing energy bills show no signs of relenting, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Column-Next solar expansion drive needs to hit higher potential markets: Maguire
LITTLETON, Colo., Sept 28 (Reuters) - Solar power has outpaced wind power over the last five years in terms of global capacity additions, notching up a more than 200% increase in worldwide generation from 2016 to 2021, compared to a 93.5% rise in wind generation during the same slot.
Column-Sterling needs the kindness of reserve managers :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Perhaps remarkably, some of the world's major economies still hold at least part of their rainy-day savings in sterling and British government bonds - raising questions about whether long instability in both will keep them doing so.
Pound falls after IMF urges Kwarteng to ‘re-evaluate’ tax cuts
The pound has fallen again in Asia trading following the IMF’s intervention to rethink tax cuts.The International Monetary Fund has hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain.In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the British government after the UK chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.The market turmoil started after investors were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s plan to offer tax cuts to the richest while increasing...
Nord Stream sabotage not an attack on Sweden, foreign minister says
COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines does not constitute an attack on Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT public television on Wednesday.
'No matter the law, no matter the stigma, no matter the cost.' This European network helps people access abortions
Meet the B&B owners, the doctors and activists who form part of a grassroots web, working around the clock to assist those who need to travel to the Netherlands for a second-trimester termination.
