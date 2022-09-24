Read full article on original website
Miguel Andujar’s 3 RBIs push Pirates past Reds
Miguel Andujar hit a three-run double in the seventh inning on Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-1 win
Texans Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. Crack CBS Sports Top Rookies List
Three games into their careers with the Houston Texans, Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. are currently ranked among some of the best rookies in the league.
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless from Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired forward Maurice Harkless and a 2029 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in
