San Antonio, TX

KVCR NEWS

STD rates are surging. Here's why

Sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, are surging in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 2.5 million new cases of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea last year. That's based on preliminary data. Syphilis infections alone shot up 26%, bringing total cases to levels that have not been seen since the 1950s. Here to explain is David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors. Thanks for being here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Alzheimer’s Drug Lecanemab Slowed Rate of Cognitive Decline: New Study

A critical drug thought to help stop Alzheimer’s has returned positive results in a new study, providing hope for those diagnosed with the disease. Eisai and Biogen said Tuesday that their drug, lecanemab, slowed the decline for those diagnosed with early indications of the disease after it reduced the build-up of amyloid beta in the brains of those in the study. Amyloid beta are described as “sticky plaques in the brain which are at the centre of an acrimonious scientific debate about what causes Alzheimer’s disease.” The drug reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent in people who received the drug compared to a placebo, the study reported. “Today’s announcement gives patients and their families hope that lecanemab, if approved, can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and provide a clinically meaningful impact on cognition and function,” said Michel Vounatsos, chief executive officer at Biogen. “Importantly, the study shows that removal of aggregated amyloid beta in the brain is associated with a slowing of disease in patients at the early stage of the disease.” The study was led by Eisai.Read it at Eisai
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

