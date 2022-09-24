Read full article on original website
Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
STD rates are surging. Here's why
Sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, are surging in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 2.5 million new cases of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea last year. That's based on preliminary data. Syphilis infections alone shot up 26%, bringing total cases to levels that have not been seen since the 1950s. Here to explain is David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors. Thanks for being here.
Telemedicine abortions just got more complicated for health providers
Allison Case, a family medicine physician, spends much of her time working in a hospital where she delivers babies and provides reproductive health care services, including abortions. Case lives and works in Indiana, where a ban on most abortions took effect for a week in late September until a judge...
Alzheimer’s Drug Lecanemab Slowed Rate of Cognitive Decline: New Study
A critical drug thought to help stop Alzheimer’s has returned positive results in a new study, providing hope for those diagnosed with the disease. Eisai and Biogen said Tuesday that their drug, lecanemab, slowed the decline for those diagnosed with early indications of the disease after it reduced the build-up of amyloid beta in the brains of those in the study. Amyloid beta are described as “sticky plaques in the brain which are at the centre of an acrimonious scientific debate about what causes Alzheimer’s disease.” The drug reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent in people who received the drug compared to a placebo, the study reported. “Today’s announcement gives patients and their families hope that lecanemab, if approved, can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and provide a clinically meaningful impact on cognition and function,” said Michel Vounatsos, chief executive officer at Biogen. “Importantly, the study shows that removal of aggregated amyloid beta in the brain is associated with a slowing of disease in patients at the early stage of the disease.” The study was led by Eisai.Read it at Eisai
Montana health officials call for more oversight of nonprofit hospitals
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health...
Asthma attacks in more than 1m people linked to UK cost of living rationing
More than a million people in the UK have experienced life-threatening asthma attacks after cutting back on medicine, heating or food amid the soaring cost of living crisis, a survey suggests. One in five (20%) people living with asthma in the UK – of which there are 5.4 million –...
How social-emotional learning became a frontline in the battle against CRT
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the questions started coming in. Angelyn Nichols, an administrator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, thinks it was sometime in early 2021. What she does know is that no one really expected them in the first place, and no one expected them to keep...
