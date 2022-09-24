Read full article on original website
Vandals Target Local Fire Department
WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Rockingham County School Board Votes Against Parental Notification Proposal
BROADWAY, Va – After more than an hour of public comment and following another 30 minutes of discussion among members, the Rockingham County School Board finally voted 3-1 Monday night against a policy that would tighten parental notification requirements. Board member Lowell Fulk was absent and did not vote.
Rockingham County School Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Current School Year.
BROADWAY, Va – Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year. Scheikl, who has been superintendent since 2017, made the announcement during Monday night’s school board meeting at Broadway High School. After his announcement, Scheikl...
No. 21 James Madison Field Hockey defeats No. 20 Duke, 4-2
DURHAM, N.C. — James Madison made the most of its opportunities, scoring on each of its two penalty corners to propel past Duke, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. JMU has won five consecutive matches, including three against ranked opponents to improve to 7-3. The...
Bridgewater Field Hockey falls at Ohio Wesleyan, 4-0
DELAWARE, OHIO — The Bridgewater College field hockey team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of a 4-0 loss at Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon. • The reigning NCAC champion Battling Bishops got on the board early with a goal less than two and a half minutes into the game before adding another tally four minutes later to take a 2-0 lead. The scoreline held until the last minutes of the second quarter when OWU found the back of the net again to go up 3-0.
