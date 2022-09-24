ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
969wsig.com

Vandals Target Local Fire Department

WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
969wsig.com

No. 21 James Madison Field Hockey defeats No. 20 Duke, 4-2

DURHAM, N.C. — James Madison made the most of its opportunities, scoring on each of its two penalty corners to propel past Duke, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. JMU has won five consecutive matches, including three against ranked opponents to improve to 7-3. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Highland County, VA
969wsig.com

Bridgewater Field Hockey falls at Ohio Wesleyan, 4-0

DELAWARE, OHIO — The Bridgewater College field hockey team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of a 4-0 loss at Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon. • The reigning NCAC champion Battling Bishops got on the board early with a goal less than two and a half minutes into the game before adding another tally four minutes later to take a 2-0 lead. The scoreline held until the last minutes of the second quarter when OWU found the back of the net again to go up 3-0.
BRIDGEWATER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy