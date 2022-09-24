Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bullet Train’ Is on VOD: Here’s How to Watch the Action Comedy from Home
Want to watch Bullet Train from home? The action-comedy starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock arrived on Prime Video and other digital platforms Tuesday (Sept. 27). Pitt stars in Bullet Train as Ladybug, an assassin determined to finish out his job despite being on a train packed with murderous adversaries coming from every corner. The film is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, which was published in English last year. Bullet Train marks Bad Bunny’s first feature-film role. The Puerto Rican recording artist portrays the Wolf,...
Why is ‘Avatar’ in theaters again?
As a way to test the market’s interest in an “Avatar” sequel, which is set to release in December, Disney re-released the original. When is Avatar sequel releasing? Is Avatar rerelease edited?
16 Live-Action Disney Movie Details And Easter Eggs That Are Just So Darn Clever
In Enchanted (2007), Robert works for a law firm named Churchill, Harline, and Smith. The firm was named after composers Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith, who worked on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).
Kevin Feige explains why Marvel didn’t recast T’Challa
Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 after a battle with cancer that the actor kept secret from almost everyone. Marvel found itself having to both grieve the actor and deal with a Black Panther sequel that now had a huge problem. Fans started wondering whether the studio would recast T’Challa or pass the Black Panther baton to a different actor.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0