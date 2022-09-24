ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Titans Look to Stay a Step Ahead of Colts

NASHVILLE – It wasn’t all that long ago that the Indianapolis Colts owned the Tennessee Titans, not to mention the AFC South. But when the Titans travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, they’ll try to make a historical statement of their own in this divisional rivalry. The Titans...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery

View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
CHICAGO, IL
Montrezl Harrell Opens Up on Easy Decision to Land With Sixers

NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell entered the NBA offseason dealing with legal trouble. After a traffic stop in Kentucky led to Harrell initially facing felony charges, the big man didn't garner too much interest in the free agency market after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets expired. Several months after the...
NBA
DJ LeMahieu Should Return to Yankees Any Day Now

Aaron Boone plans on activating DJ LeMahieu this week. The manager just hasn’t settled on a day yet. With no move announced Tuesday, Boone can choose from Wednesday, the Yankees’ final game in Toronto, or Friday, the start of a home series against Baltimore. New York is off on Thursday.
BRONX, NY

