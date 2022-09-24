Read full article on original website
Montrezl Harrell Opens Up on Easy Decision to Land With Sixers
NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell entered the NBA offseason dealing with legal trouble. After a traffic stop in Kentucky led to Harrell initially facing felony charges, the big man didn't garner too much interest in the free agency market after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets expired. Several months after the...
OKC Thunder: Locker Room Buy-in High Despite Outside Noise and Continued Rebuild
The outside noise is loud around Oklahoma City and the franchise. Rumors of uneasiness among star players and possible rebuild altering trades have swirled for weeks prior to the opening of training camp. On Monday the Thunder held their annual media day to officially open training camp. OKC players shut...
Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City
With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery
View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
Rangers Move Two Pitchers to IL
Texas made the moves before the start of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
