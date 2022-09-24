ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita Eagle

Montrezl Harrell Opens Up on Easy Decision to Land With Sixers

NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell entered the NBA offseason dealing with legal trouble. After a traffic stop in Kentucky led to Harrell initially facing felony charges, the big man didn't garner too much interest in the free agency market after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets expired. Several months after the...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City

With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery

View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
CHICAGO, IL
