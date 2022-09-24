Read full article on original website
Section III girls volleyball blocks leaders, ranked by year in school
Here are the Section III leading girls volleyball blocks leaders, ranked by year in school. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
New state boys soccer poll: Marcellus makes big jump in Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. Only one new Section III team cracked the rankings this week. West Genesee joined the ranks of Class AA at No. 19 this week.
Section III football rankings (Week 3): 4 teams fall out of poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
New girls state soccer poll: 4 new Section III teams enter rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 19 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford remains the highest-ranked team in Section III this week. The Spartans still hold the No. 1 spot in Class A. They are followed by East Syracuse Minoa, who moved up to No. 2 this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New contenders emerge throughout Section III (4 things we learned from Week 3 in high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another week, another round of surprises in Section III football. Some classes have a clearer picture of who the top teams are, while others have more teams beginning to make their cases as real contenders. >> Football scores and standings.
