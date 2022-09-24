ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
DOJ awards APSO $28,412 crime prevention grant

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Planned outage happening in Central on Tuesday night

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – If you live near the intersection of Blackwater Rd. and Hooper Rd., The City of Central has an important message for you. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Entergy is going to execute a planned outage in that area. Entergy says this is being...
CENTRAL, LA
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
LOUISIANA STATE
Agenda for Gonzales City Council’s meeting on Thursday

Adoption of Ordinance No. 4193: An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinance, Chapter 19 – Traffic and Motor Vehicles, Section 19-9, Load Limit on Blacktop Streets. Presentation of Guest: (a) Open for Citizens of Gonzales, present. (b) Open for all other guest present. Approve the Minutes of a Public...
GONZALES, LA
Hit and Run off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pedestrian hit early Monday morning in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Monday morning. The crash took place on LA 16 around 5 a.m. The unidentified man “sustained moderate to severe injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

