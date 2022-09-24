Read full article on original website
pelicanpostonline.com
River Region Art exhibit scheduled for Saturday
We are so excited to announce our Fall Festival of Arts, Community Art Exhibit this Saturday (October 1) from 4:00-7:00 p.m. We are so thankful to be open and back together again and hope you join us in the celebration – there will be beautiful art to view and purchase, as well as live music, appetizers and wine. Free and open to the public, River Region Art Association is located at 320 E Ascension St, Suite C in Gonzales.
Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
pelicanpostonline.com
Agenda for Gonzales City Council’s meeting on Thursday
Adoption of Ordinance No. 4193: An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinance, Chapter 19 – Traffic and Motor Vehicles, Section 19-9, Load Limit on Blacktop Streets. Presentation of Guest: (a) Open for Citizens of Gonzales, present. (b) Open for all other guest present. Approve the Minutes of a Public...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
brproud.com
Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
LSU Reveille
This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission
If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
wbrz.com
Parishes unite to clean the Amite and Comite rivers, locals still left with questions
BATON ROUGE - It's been over 50 years since the Amite and Comite rivers had any serious snagging, and officials are working to change that. Central has dedicated $500,000 towards the Comite River project and East Baton Rouge city-parish has committed nearly $3 million to get it cleaned. Livingston is...
pelicanpostonline.com
Fall Storytimes at Ascension Parish Library
Babytime is a captivating storytime designed for babies from 0–18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, various songs, nursery rhymes, and fingerplays. It is an excellent chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be held on Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from September 27– November 17 at 10:00 am and lasts approximately 15–20 minutes.
wbrz.com
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
brproud.com
Lawsuit alleges N-word used against Black employee at Baton Rouge furniture store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called the n-word and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at...
pelicanpostonline.com
Eight elective positions on Ascension Parish ballots (November 8)
Election Day November 8, six weeks from today, when Ascension voters will cast ballots in three Congressional races along with five other elective positions. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy-(R), pushed to a runoff in 2016 in route to a resounding victory (61% of the vote statewide) over Foster Campbell, did exceedingly well in Ascension. Kennedy garnered 67% of all Ascension votes in the December 10 runoff after tallying 34% in a crowded general election field. This go around the incumbent faces a dozen challengers, including two Democrats (Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon) with something of a following.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ralph’s Market Fall Wine Gala at L’Auberge on October 20
It’s time to get excited about the Ralph’s Market Fall Wine Gala!. This year’s theme is Masquerade and we’ll pulled out all the stops. The event will be held at L’Auberge du Lac Casino in Baton Rouge on October 20th. Tickets are limited and will...
brproud.com
Lineup released for New Roads Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Harvest Festival in the city of New Roads returns after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Cornell Dukes announced Monday that the three-day fall festival will be taking place from Oct. 14-16. “Harvest Festival on False River will return with...
brproud.com
Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
brproud.com
Manhunt underway for escaped work release inmate
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Marshal’s fugitive task force is leading the manhunt for an escaped inmate on work release in West Baton Rouge Parish. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Keandre Sheppard, 22, of Baton Rouge. Deputies said...
