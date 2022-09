A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who is Black, had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was thrown toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO