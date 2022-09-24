Read full article on original website
Research: How low can Bitcoin price go?
Flagship digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough year, falling 72% from its all-time high and losing more than 50% of its value this year alone. On several occasions, the asset has seen its value plunge below the $20,000 mark. During the thick of the bear run, BTC fell below a previous cycle’s all-time-high price — $19,750 — for the first time in its history.
Ethereum Post-Merge Update: Where have the miner rewards gone?
With macroeconomic conditions dictating the overall market sentiment and price-action, it can feel like little has changed since Ethereum’s merge to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The price of ETH has dropped 14.4% since the merge while the strength of the U.S. dollar has surged. However, in the background,...
Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire — Magic Square announced today that it has secured funding from Huobi Ventures for its...
Protocol level insurance for DeFi with no exclusions – the future of InsureTech? – SlateCast #20
FairSide is a DeFi insurance protocol that aims at offering the most comprehensive and fair cover. It leverages its cost-sharing network to provide crypto users the same benefits as traditional finance insurance. FairSide co-founder Brandon Brown said that their approach to DeFi insurance is much broader than their competitors. The...
DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial...
Miners flee PoW tokens as token prices tank, GPU value flounders
Crypto miners who initially flocked to GPU-compatible proof-of-work tokens after the Ethereum (ETH) Merge are fleeing those networks after the value of their tokens fell, according to available data. Ethereum Classic. Ethereum Classic (ETC) has seen its hash rate drop to 157.51TH/s after peaking at 303.7 TH/s on the day...
Former IMF official believes CBDCs need to function offline to gain mass adoption
A former International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, John Kiff, believes that CBDCs need to function offline and that such technology already exists in the form of stored-value cards, which were introduced in the 1990s, according to a blog post published on the IMF website on Sept. 26. Kiff is a...
NvirWorld’s NVIR Marks the Top Gainer After Getting Listed on MEXC, Lbank and Bitmart
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, South Korea, 24th September, 2022, Chainwire — NvirWorld, the blockchain project that runs the NFT marketplace Nvir Market and DeFi...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 26: Terra Classic fights back posting 50% gains
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $57.17 billion. As of press time, it stood at $973.7 billion, up 6.2% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 7.9% over the reporting period to $358.94 billion from $358.94 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 8% to $169.83 billion from $157.25 billion.
California issues cease, refrain order to Nexo over offering clients an Earn Interest Product
Nexo revealed that it stopped onboarding new U.S. clients to its Earn Interest Product in February 2022 after financial regulators in eight states initiated legal actions against it. According to the U.S., Nexo violated securities law by offering their residents interest-bearing crypto accounts. California issues cease and refrain order. California’s...
SUMOTEX Presale Goes Live, First Protocol To Spearhead USD 250 Mil Tvl Tokenisation Worth Of Real Estate Upon Ido
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — SUMOTEX is a revolutionary coin that is currently in its presale status. The...
FTX US President Brett Harrison stepping down
FTX US president Brett Harrison announced Sept. 27 that he is stepping down from his role and moving into an advisory role at the United States-based crypto exchange. Harrison expressed gratitude for his time at the exchange, describing it as the “most cherished” of his career. He revealed...
FTX wins bid to acquire bankrupt Voyager’s assets
Crypto exchange FTX US will acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital LLC’s digital assets. FTX’s bid is valued at approximately $14.22 billion, Voyager announced in a Sept. 26 press release. FTX won the bid to buy all the cryptocurrency Voyager held after multiple bidding rounds in an auction...
Blockchain game “PROJECT XENO” collaborates with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tokyo, Japan, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — CROOZ, Inc. (Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market; Head office: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo; CEO:...
Australian central bank issues whitepaper for pilot of permissioned CBDC, eAUD
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published a whitepaper for its pilot central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Sept. 26, entering the league of countries exploring CBDCs. According to the Atlantic Council CBDC tracker, Australia is among 97 countries that have either launched their CBDCs or are currently engaged in research and development and conducting pilot projects.
Decentralized data warehouse Space and Time secures $20M in funding
Space and Time, a Web3-native decentralized data platform, has secured $20 million in a strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. The company previously raised $10 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, which participated in the latest funding round alongside HashKey, Polygon, Coin DCX, and several other Web3 communities and angel investors.
Ethereum developers, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson get into a Twitter feud
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson got into a war of words with Ethereum (ETH) developers as he criticized them for ignoring Ouroboros. Ouroboros is a secure proof-of-stake protocol and the first blockchain protocol based on peer-reviewed research running on Cardano’s blockchain. According to him, Ethereum developers have ignored Ouroboros...
Insight into Apple’s 30% rake on NFT sales & the cross-chain future of gaming – SlateCast #21
Tyranno Studios is the rebranded name for Wax Studios, the developer and publisher of several web3 games such as Blockchain Brawlers. It is also the developer of the WAX blockchain, which hosts NFT and game projects from of the world’s largest IPs, including Sony, Mattel, Funko, and Hasbro. Michael...
Polkadot looks to 10x transaction speed in new updates
Polkadot (DOT) announced new updates to its roadmap, including the asynchronous backing optimization that will increase its transaction speed by at least 10x. In a Sept. 26 blog post, Polkadot stated that it has been working to improve the network’s parachain scalability, relay-chain governance, cross-chain communication, and parachain development.
