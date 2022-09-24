Rutgers vs. Iowa: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook .

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Rutgers has started the year 3-0 on the season, and will try to make it 4-0 for only the first time since 2012. Game 1 at Boston College and Game 3 at Temple were both sloppy performances where the Scarlet Knights barely escaped with victories. Week 2 was an expected blowout against a lowly Wagner program from the FCS. Regardless, a win is a win and Rutgers has three in as many weeks.

Iowa is 2-1 on the season, but the Hawkeyes are coming off a season in which they finished with 10 wins and the No. 23 spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll . Iowa won in Weeks 1 and 3, dropping their second contest in a rivalry game against Iowa State. This is the third time these programs are facing off and every time was the opening of conference play for both squads. They are the toughest test for the Scarlet Knights by a good margin so far this season.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Rutgers +8.5 (-110); Iowa -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Rutgers +300, Iowa -380

Over-under: 33.5 (O:-115, U: -105)

Injury Report

Iowa at Rutgers injury report:

TE Matt Alaimo – Questionable (Undisclosed), DL Mohamed Toure – Out for season (knee), QB Noah Vedral – Questionable (Undisclosed), LB Moses Walker – Out for season (knee), QB Gavin Wimsatt – Questionable (Undisclosed), RB Aaron Young – Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Jermari Harris – Out for season (Undisclosed), WR Jackson Ritter – Out for season (Undisclosed), WR Diante Vines – Out into October (wrist)

Rutgers:Iowa:

Prediction

Advice and prediction

Statistically, Rutgers has the second best rushing defense in the country. Iowa's offense is driven by the run game but it has not seemed dominant enough to think they will suddenly roll all over the defensive front. The Scarlet Knights have not been a high scoring team and they are down to one scholarship player at quarterback after running a rotation the so far in the season. It would not be a shock if Rutgers won, but I feel injuries/sloppy play will catch up to them and Iowa will do just enough to secure the win. Expect a low scoring game and the Scarlet Knights to cover. If you take Rutgers to cover plus the under, you'll be counting your winnings on Sunday. If you're feeling more gutsy than I, you can take Rutgers outright with the under and make a good chunk of change. Prediction: Iowa 17, Rutgers 13 Get more betting analysis and predictions at

