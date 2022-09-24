ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers vs. Iowa: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

 3 days ago

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Iowa Hawkeyes on the gridiron on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Rutgers sits at 3-0 on the season, but it has not been pretty. Game 1 against Boston College was sloppy, especially in the first half. Game 2 was an expected and well executed blowout over a FCS foe in Wagner. Last game was expected to be another easy victory over Temple, but the Owls were game and after an injury to Gavin Wimsatt – they kept it close as the Knights escaped Philly with the 16-14 victory. But you know what they say, a win is a win and Rutgers has three in as many chances. It’s time for Week 4.

Iowa is 2-1 on the season, but the Hawkeyes are no slouch. Iowa won in Weeks 1 and 3, dropping their second contest in a rivalry game against Iowa State. This is the third time these programs are facing off and every time was the opening of conference play for both squads. The Hawkeyes are third in the Big Ten West and are coming off a season in which they won their division and finished the season with 10 victories and ranked No. 23 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll . They are a serious competitor and will be the biggest challenge for the Scarlet Knights so far.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )

Iowa at Rutgers injury report:

Rutgers:

  • TE Matt Alaimo – Questionable (Undisclosed), DL Mohamed Toure – Out for season (knee), QB Noah Vedral – Questionable (Undisclosed), LB Moses Walker – Out for season (knee), QB Gavin Wimsatt – Questionable (Undisclosed), RB Aaron Young – Questionable (Undisclosed)

Iowa:

  • DB Jermari Harris – Out for season (Undisclosed), WR Jackson Ritter – Out for season (Undisclosed), WR Diante Vines – Out into October (wrist)

Players to watch:

Johnny Langan (Rutgers – TE): Langan is a former quarterback turned tight end who has acted as a jack-of-all-trades for the Scarlet Knights. Langan normally sees action in the wildcat formation, only throwing one pass on the season but it was a 43 yard pass for a touchdown. With redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt potentially not playing, he could be more involved in the passing game in Week 4. He is also third on the team in rushing and should remain a part of the ground attack, regardless.

Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers – WR): With the injuries at quarterback, there is a chance we see more consistency under center as opposed to the rotation that has been in play thus far in the season. Evan Simon is the lone scholarship QB who is healthy and is more of a passer first player than the other members in his position group. This opens the door for Cruickshank to show off his electric athleticism. The senior is always a deep threat, and leads the team with 11 catches and 101 yards receiving. Expect to see those numbers jump up after Week 4.

Jack Campbell (Iowa – LB): The senior had 10 tackles last week against Nevada, his second double digit performance this season. Campbell ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten with 10.3 tackles per game.

Kaleb Johnson (Iowa – RB): Despite being third on the team in carries with only 14, Johnson leads his team with 116 rushing yards. The freshman has shown tremendous explosiveness on his way to two touchdowns on the season so far.

