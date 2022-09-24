ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

WRAL Nights of Lights returns to Dix Park in Raleigh. Tickets go on sale Friday

WRAL Nights of Lights at Dorothea Dix Park is back this holiday season and bigger than ever! The downtown Raleigh drive-thru holiday light event, presented by WRAL-TV in partnership with the City of Raleigh is back for a third holiday season. New elements this year include additional large-scale light displays, in-person activations like a personal igloo rental or holiday outpost experience, multiple bike-only nights and a 5K Nights of Lights run/walk.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

LGBTQ-friendly church OK with getting Southern Baptist boot

When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, “Can you be gay and be a Christian?”. The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers

RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake schools weighing intervention procedures for struggling students

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System plans to require intervention teams at each school to help students at risk of not passing a course or grade level. State law — and current school system processes — require “transition plans” for students “at risk of academic failure.” Those plans would be drafted by school improvement teams that would help those students transition from one school level to another, such as from elementary school to middle school. Until 2015, the state also required “personal education plans” for all at-risk students.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Bulls Bash Tides 8-2, Maintain 1st Place Lead

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls left fielder Bligh Madris mashed three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while center fielder Josh Lowe laced homered and drove in two runs in Durham’s 8-2 victory in their home finale on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The victory maintains the Bulls’ one and a half game advantage with three regular season games remaining.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

