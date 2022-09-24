CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System plans to require intervention teams at each school to help students at risk of not passing a course or grade level. State law — and current school system processes — require “transition plans” for students “at risk of academic failure.” Those plans would be drafted by school improvement teams that would help those students transition from one school level to another, such as from elementary school to middle school. Until 2015, the state also required “personal education plans” for all at-risk students.

