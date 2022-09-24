Read full article on original website
WRAL Nights of Lights returns to Dix Park in Raleigh. Tickets go on sale Friday
WRAL Nights of Lights at Dorothea Dix Park is back this holiday season and bigger than ever! The downtown Raleigh drive-thru holiday light event, presented by WRAL-TV in partnership with the City of Raleigh is back for a third holiday season. New elements this year include additional large-scale light displays, in-person activations like a personal igloo rental or holiday outpost experience, multiple bike-only nights and a 5K Nights of Lights run/walk.
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Ian approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials with Duke Energy met with leaders from Durham, Orange, Chatham and Lee Counties today, to talk about storm preparation. Making sure they are all in sync so they can respond quickly to outages. WALK SECOND MON. WRAL's Durham Reporter Sarah Krueger is live on Main...
Players Retreat manager, customer describe 'Dukes of Hazzard' feeling to crash that hospitalized two people
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Players Retreat near the campus of North Carolina State University reopened Monday, less than 24 hours after a suspected drunk driver injured two people and a dog while they were dining on the restaurant’s Oberlin Road patio. Jonathan Ryals, 28, of Raleigh is charged...
Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
LGBTQ-friendly church OK with getting Southern Baptist boot
When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, “Can you be gay and be a Christian?”. The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful.
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Tuesday 3/4 of a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. Police said one person died at the scene. Two other people were victims of gunshots and were transported to UNC Hospitals.
Historical marker memorializing Black victims of lynching unveiled in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Friday, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several Black individuals who were lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County. A special ceremony was held as the marker was unveiled...
Hurricane Ian strengthening ahead of Florida landfall, on track for remnants to hit NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian has...
'We don't have anywhere to go': Wake County still sorting out emergency shelter plans ahead of Hurricane Ian, upcoming winter season
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a major concern about the homeless population in Wake County. There is currently no county-sponsored place for people without homes to seek shelter from the elements, be it the heavy rain forecast from Hurricane Ian or the chill of the upcoming winter. Current shelters...
Highway Patrol: Missing Va. woman was not in truck that crashed, burned on I-85
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Although the family of a missing woman has said they believe she was killed in a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 85, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that after "exhaustive efforts" to look over the crash scene and truck, no evidence has been found to support that claim.
NC elementary school teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately touching student
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — An Edgecombe County Public School elementary school teacher was arrested on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a student this month. Zachary Warren Lamm, 31, from Spring Hope, was charged with indecent liberties with a child after a 9-day long investigation by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.
Wake schools weighing intervention procedures for struggling students
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System plans to require intervention teams at each school to help students at risk of not passing a course or grade level. State law — and current school system processes — require “transition plans” for students “at risk of academic failure.” Those plans would be drafted by school improvement teams that would help those students transition from one school level to another, such as from elementary school to middle school. Until 2015, the state also required “personal education plans” for all at-risk students.
Should high school start later? Wake County schools wants your thoughts on new start times
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System is taking another step exploring later high school start times and end times and earlier elementary school start times and end times. The district will host town halls and focus groups later this fall and will soon send out a...
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Police: Angier man sets fire to Wilson home during standoff, burglary
WILSON, N.C. — An Angier man started a massive fire at a home in Wilson during a burglary and police stand off, according to the police. The police said Eric Leith Malloy, 38, attempted to set the empty home on fire before barricading himself in a detached shed on the property at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway.
Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
Bulls Bash Tides 8-2, Maintain 1st Place Lead
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls left fielder Bligh Madris mashed three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while center fielder Josh Lowe laced homered and drove in two runs in Durham’s 8-2 victory in their home finale on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The victory maintains the Bulls’ one and a half game advantage with three regular season games remaining.
Key ACC games still on as Hurricane Ian scrambles college football schedule
Hurricane Ian is already forcing changes to this weekend's college football schedule across the Southeast. But, so far, no moves have been made to two big ACC games that could be impacted by the storm. No. 10 NC State is scheduled to play at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night. No. 22 Wake Forest visits No. 23 Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
WRAL Power Rankings: Two teams tie in the Top 10, three move up despite losses
Raleigh, N.C. — Week 5 of the WRAL College Football Power Rankings are now out. Despite losing this past weekend, three teams in our Top 10 moved up one spot. Plus, we have a tie in the Top 10, with one team moving up and the other moving down. Check out this week's Power Rankings.
