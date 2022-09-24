With fall officially in full swing, you may be craving some warm, hearty meals like stews and roasts. As the weather gets colder, there’s nothing quite like preparing a simple but filling dinner that can warm you up—and takes minimal effort to whip up. That’s where slow-cookers come in! What’s better than throwing all your ingredients into one pot and letting it cook while you relax? Luckily, there are tons of slow-cooker recipes out there that are simple as ever to make and won’t pack in the calories. That means you can enjoy a whole range of soups, stews, curries, and more without having to worry about gaining weight this fall.

