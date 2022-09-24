Read full article on original website
Horses stampede at East Bladen
The weather was as perfect as you could ever imagine for a Friday game, as a stout Clinton Dark Horses squad traveled to East Bladen High in t
Sampson Independent
Dark Horse soccer is still going strong as they won on the road against the Red Spring Red Devils last Wednesday. They shut out the Devils 5-0, putting the Dark Horses at 9-2-2 and still holding first place in their conference at 3-0. Harrells. Harrells Crusaders went on a tear...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
cbs17
Spring Lake family reflects on damage done by previous hurricanes as Hurricane Ian rolls in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, one North Carolina community is reflecting on the impact Hurricane Florence made on it back in 2018. That storm caused devastating flooding in several areas, including Spring Lake. Still, it has been a long road to recovery for families around Vass Road.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday. The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
wnctimes.com
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
WITN
Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Larkspur Road. Police were called to that area shortly after. The high school went on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
Wake high schools could start later. It might be healthier, but is it practical?
Citing sleep research, Wake County wants feedback on changing bell schedules so that elementary schools run from 7:30 a.m .to 2 p.m. and high schools run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
jocoreport.com
Tire Blowout Causes RV Crash
SELMA – A couple and their small dog traveling from Florida to New York suffered a right-front tire blowout Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Selma. They narrowly avoided tumbling down an embankment. Luckily, no one was injured. The woman passenger said it sounded like an explosion when the...
wpde.com
Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
