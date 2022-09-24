ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cold start to Saturday with spotty showers possible later

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kweTD_0i8eR3m300

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket before heading out. Temperatures start out in the 40s, but warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will be in and out Saturday. A spotty shower is possible late in the day before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. A few thunderstorms could become severe, including damaging wind gusts. Stay weather-aware Sunday.

Rain sticks with us for the start of the new workweek. Highs will continue to be below average.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Scattered showers for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon ahead of our next system that arrives Sunday morning. Rain showers will begin around sunrise Sunday and be scattered through the day. Temperatures won't warm too much as a result of the clouds and rain showers. We keep the clouds but back the coverage of showers off slightly on Monday before we see a reinforcement of the cold air in place for midweek as we attempt to dry out. Next weekend looks wet, but that will depend on the track of the remnants of Ian.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

First Weekend of Fall Beautiful Day To Celebrate Recovery

(Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The weather was beautiful Saturday for the 2nd Annual Beaver County Recovery Walk at Brady’s Run Park Walking Trail. Kate Lowery from Beaver County Behavioral Services welcomed everyone to the event and talked about the activities that were there along with different resources for people who are in recovery or need assistance. There were activities for the entire family along with food trucks. Dan Herr played Guitar and there was a butterfly release. Everyone who attended was able to enter free raffles that the winners were announced by Lowery and Javirta Sims at the end of the event.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#Thunderstorms#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. According to police, Kamahra Sanders was last seen Tuesday morning at home. She was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police said Kamahra left for school at Westinghouse Academy and did not return home. Kamahra...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County's Fall Family Fun Day returns on Sunday

BUTLER (KDKA) - Butler County Parks and Recreation is bringing back its free Fall Family Fun Day. Happening today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., in Alameda Park, you can take part in the Alameda Car Cruise with the first 200 cars getting a free dash plate. There will also be food trucks, local vendors, and activities for kids such as a bouncy house and crafts. You can get a full lineup of events and information on the Butler County website at this link!
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
butlerradio.com

Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.

Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested in New Jersey car rally deaths

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with killing two people and injuring a third during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, over the weekend. Gerald White, 37, was arrested in connection with a Saturday night crash in which his 2003 Infiniti was at a “standing stop” before it took off and hit at least one vehicle and pedestrians, NBC 10 in Philadelphia reported.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case.  –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy