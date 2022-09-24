Cold start to Saturday with spotty showers possible later

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket before heading out. Temperatures start out in the 40s, but warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will be in and out Saturday. A spotty shower is possible late in the day before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. A few thunderstorms could become severe, including damaging wind gusts. Stay weather-aware Sunday.

Rain sticks with us for the start of the new workweek. Highs will continue to be below average.

©2022 Cox Media Group