KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 24

Sioux Falls, SD

Saturday, September 24

 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former McLaughlin, South Dakota, educator can no longer teach in the state.

Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student

A Rapid City man is behind bars this morning, accused of choking a woman Thursday night.

Arrest made in choking death of woman

Early voting opens in South Dakota.

Early voting begins in South Dakota for upcoming general election

Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is running unopposed this election year, which means he is almost certain to get his old job back.

Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th

