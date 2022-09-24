Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
KWCH.com
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man sentenced in connection to fatal swatting
A Wichita man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal swatting incident from 2017. Shane Gaskill pled guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors say Gaskill gave Casey Viner, of Ohio, his old address which was used in a swatting call made by Tyler Barris, of California. This was the current address of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police who thought they were responding to a hostage situation. This was the first fatal swatting incident in the U.S.
KAKE TV
Wichita man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim over 30 times
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Trey Schulz in connection to a stabbing that took place on Friday. The Wichita Police Department reports that shortly after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Central after receiving a call about a stabbing. Before police arrived they were informed that the 41-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital by a neighbor.
KWCH.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Wichita police work to identify man accused of taking photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man accused of taking photos of females in changing rooms. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said the alleged crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a department store in east Wichita. If you...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
Wichita Police investigating Friday shootings
The first shooting was reported in the 5000 block of E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. The second shooting was reported in the 1700 block of N. Lawrence, near 17th and Woodlawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
classiccountry1070.com
Authorities Need Help Identifying Man Accused of Taking Photos of Women in Changing Rooms
Wichita Police and CrimeStoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County need your help identifying the man pictured below. He is accused of illegally taking photos of women in changing rooms at a department store in East Wichita on Sept. 7th. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. that day. If you have any information...
Wichita Police detective arrested for DUI
Off duty Wichita Police Detective MaryAnna Hoyt showed signs of impairment. For transparency purposes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and booked her for DUI.
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
Wichita police seek help after teenager found shot and not breathing
Police worked to resuscitate the teen who was then taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition,” police said. They’re asking for help finding two male suspects.
No probation for Wichita gamer involved in deadly swatting; judge orders prison instead
Shane Gaskill has asked that he be imprisoned at a penitentiary close to his family in Kansas so they can visit, court records show.
Comments / 0