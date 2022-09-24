A Wichita man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal swatting incident from 2017. Shane Gaskill pled guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors say Gaskill gave Casey Viner, of Ohio, his old address which was used in a swatting call made by Tyler Barris, of California. This was the current address of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police who thought they were responding to a hostage situation. This was the first fatal swatting incident in the U.S.

