Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
Wichita man sentenced in connection to fatal swatting

A Wichita man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal swatting incident from 2017. Shane Gaskill pled guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors say Gaskill gave Casey Viner, of Ohio, his old address which was used in a swatting call made by Tyler Barris, of California. This was the current address of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police who thought they were responding to a hostage situation. This was the first fatal swatting incident in the U.S.
Wichita man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim over 30 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Trey Schulz in connection to a stabbing that took place on Friday. The Wichita Police Department reports that shortly after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Central after receiving a call about a stabbing. Before police arrived they were informed that the 41-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital by a neighbor.
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
