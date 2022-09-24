Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival
A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
atozsports.com
Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game
Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
atozsports.com
Video from former Vols player shows one of the best things about the aftermath of win over Florida
Former Tennessee Vols running back Gerald Riggs Jr tweeted a video out on Monday of the celebration in Neyland Stadium after beating Florida and there was something I noticed about it that should make UT fans smile. In the video that Riggs posted, it looked like not a soul had...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
atozsports.com
2 Tennessee Vols defenders savagely troll Gators after big win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols have their sights set on Atlanta, but that isn’t stopping a couple of UT players from continuing the celebration of their recent win over the Florida Gators. Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks and edge rusher Tyler Baron posted some videos to social media that are sure to...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
atozsports.com
3 things are in Tennessee Vols’ favor against the LSU Tigers
The Tennessee Vols get a chance to get healthy after their win against the Florida Gators with an off Saturday this week. Tennessee will return to action on October 8 when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. If the Vols beat LSU, they’ll be 5-0...
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel and the Vols beat Florida because of one decision that was the exact opposite of what Jeremy Pruitt used to do
The Tennessee Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in large part because of Josh Heupel’s aggressive pre-halftime approach that differed greatly from the approach we saw from previous UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt. With under three minutes to play in the first half, the Vols got the ball...
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tony Vitello had Tennessee Vols fans fired up during the Florida game
I can’t confirm the current whereabouts of Tennessee Vols baseball head coach Tony Vitello — he said his main goal this weekend was to not get arrested — but I know where he was on Saturday afternoon. Vitello, who has quickly become one of the most popular...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols WR sends message after beating Florida that all recruits need to hear
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Bru McMcoy had a breakout game in Saturday’s win against the Florida Gators, catching five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. McCoy’s big performance was huge for the Vols considering star wide receiver Cedric Tillman missed the game due to an ankle injury.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee forced Florida to change their approach and how it almost got the Gators a win
The Florida Gators didn’t look very good the last two weeks, but they looked like a legitimate top 25 team against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Some detractors of the Vols are already suggesting that Tennessee’s defense made Florida look better than they really are in UT’s 38-33 win.
atozsports.com
The 7 biggest moments from the Tennessee Vols’ 38-33 win over the Florida Gators
The Tennessee Vols‘ 38-33 win against the Florida Gators on Saturday was an all-timer. Tennessee’s win featured numerous game-changing moments that will be shown on Vols highlight clips for years to come. It wasn’t always pretty, but Tennessee made the plays when it counted. After re-watching the...
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
