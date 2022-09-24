ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
URBANA, IL
KIII 3News

'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Corpus Christi warns of potential for flooding, rip currents and 12-foot waves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian is expected to become a major hurricane and emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. While it remains east of Corpus Christi, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to incur dangerous conditions on Gulf beaches Wednesday through Sunday. This includes extremely rough surf with waves as high as 12 feet, high risk for rip currents and coastal flooding that may cause closure of beach access roads to vehicle traffic. Visitors who are planning to go to the beach during this time should park their cars along access roads and walk to the beach.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Bloomington, IL
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Bloomington, IL
Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
KIII 3News

Airport now going after Orlando and Las Vegas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kim Barrientos is glad the Corpus Christi International Airport is adding more options, but she said she likes like the idea of nonstop flights to places she wants to go. "It needs to offer more flights, especially for direct flights to like the Midwest," she...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons
KIII 3News

Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy