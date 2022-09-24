Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
thecomeback.com
Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback
Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
Tom Brady Wears Shirt With His High School Yearbook Photo
The 45-year-old Bucs quarterback doesn’t take himself too seriously.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele "Turning Point" News
Sunday afternoon could be a "turning point" in the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to reports, Gisele has not yet attended one of Brady's games this season. The Buccaneers' first two games of the season came on the road, so that isn't too surprising. However, Sunday afternoon's...
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
ESPN
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
Yardbarker
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason: Chicago is 'a franchise where quarterbacks go to die'
Former NFL head coach Mike Martz isn’t the only one who seems to have an issue with the Chicago Bears’ track record, or lack thereof, in drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a four-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro with the Cincinnati...
