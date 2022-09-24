Read full article on original website
Sampson Independent
Dark Horse soccer is still going strong as they won on the road against the Red Spring Red Devils last Wednesday. They shut out the Devils 5-0, putting the Dark Horses at 9-2-2 and still holding first place in their conference at 3-0. Harrells. Harrells Crusaders went on a tear...
Horses stampede at East Bladen
The weather was as perfect as you could ever imagine for a Friday game, as a stout Clinton Dark Horses squad traveled to East Bladen High in t
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
alamancenews.com
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
WITN
Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Larkspur Road. Police were called to that area shortly after. The high school went on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
Wake high schools could start later. It might be healthier, but is it practical?
Citing sleep research, Wake County wants feedback on changing bell schedules so that elementary schools run from 7:30 a.m .to 2 p.m. and high schools run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
wnctimes.com
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
Raleigh News & Observer
Wake Forest detached house sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 1400 block of Colonial Club Road in Wake Forest has new owners. The 4,437-square-foot property was sold on Sep. 7, 2022 for $1,157,000, or $261 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family residence sells for $1.3 million in Wake Forest
The property located in the 400 block of Teague Street in Wake Forest was sold on Sep. 2, 2022 for $1,340,500, or $284 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 4,720 square feet. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
cbs17
2 wanted after man killed in targeted Cumberland County shooting, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified a Hoke County man killed in a late-night shooting in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Jermaine Hailey, 32 of Raeford. Deputies say Hailey was shot multiple times at around 11:50 p.m. Monday in...
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
