Newton Grove, NC

Sampson Independent

Dark Horse soccer is still going strong as they won on the road against the Red Spring Red Devils last Wednesday. They shut out the Devils 5-0, putting the Dark Horses at 9-2-2 and still holding first place in their conference at 3-0. Harrells. Harrells Crusaders went on a tear...
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
APEX, NC
Newton Grove, NC
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Larkspur Road. Police were called to that area shortly after. The high school went on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.
KINSTON, NC
Chloe Smith
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
wnctimes.com

NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options

RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Wake Forest detached house sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 2006 located in the 1400 block of Colonial Club Road in Wake Forest has new owners. The 4,437-square-foot property was sold on Sep. 7, 2022 for $1,157,000, or $261 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers

RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family residence sells for $1.3 million in Wake Forest

The property located in the 400 block of Teague Street in Wake Forest was sold on Sep. 2, 2022 for $1,340,500, or $284 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 4,720 square feet. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC

