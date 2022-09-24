Rushton named one of the ‘Best Accounting Firms to Work For' for fifth time

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fallJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
getnews.info
Minority Woman-Owned Trucking Company Making Strides to Change Landscape of Trucking Industry
Next Level Trucking Program is committed to supporting minorities in their community to realize their dreams. SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – September 27, 2022 – Next Level Trucking Program is pleased to announce it is making game-changing moves to transform the landscape of the trucking industry for minorities.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
accesswdun.com
Good News At Noon Shelter prepares to move to larger facility
Big improvements are in store for the Good News At Noon Shelter, which has provided housing and food for homeless people in Hall County since 1987. The old, outdated building at 979 Davis Street in Gainesville will soon be left behind for a new and improved shelter at 884 Dorsey Street.
Monroe Local News
Local EMCs on standby in case assistance is needed in wake of Hurricane Ian
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 26, 2022) – With the former Tropical Storm Ian now a hurricane, officials are keeping a close eye on its development and assessing its impact between now the end of the weekend. While the west coast of Florida is in line to take the brunt of its force, Georgia is likely to to feel the effects in some way. Local officials are on alert just in case help is needed, either locally or in neighboring Florida. Emergency crews from local utility companies are often sent to devastated areas in neighboring states.
Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor...
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to...
accesswdun.com
Georgia officials sign contract in state's water wars
Georgia officials announced Monday that they signed an agreement allowing for water service providers to use Lake Lanier's water supply through 2050. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, Kemp, former Governor Nathan Deal, Environmental Protection Division Director Rick Dunn, local officials and representatives from water services providers in the cities of Buford, Cumming and Gainesville, and Gwinnett and Forsyth counties were present for the announcement on Monday.
cobbcountycourier.com
How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?
With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
accesswdun.com
Hall County to name new elementary school for Sandra Deal
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to name its future elementary school on Ramsey Road, Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School. Sandra Deal, the former first lady of the state of Georgia, worked as a teacher within the Hall County school District for over 15 years, serving at Tadmore Elementary, North Hall High School, and North Hall Middle School. She dedicated her life and career to supporting education for children across Georgia.
Clayton News Daily
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
