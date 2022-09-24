ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Mailbag: Trade Evan Neal?!

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un55l_0i8eNnNu00

A reader proposes a wild trade, plus questions about Saquon Barkley and more in this week's mailbag.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com . We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

What's up, Tony? I don't see any team trading for Golladay given that contract this year due to the guaranteed money ($17.5 million per Over the Cap) that they'd be charged.

If the Giants cut Golladay today, they'd be on the hook for a $25.4 million dead money hit this year, plus they'd also lose $4.25 million due to the guaranteed baked into this year's portion.

If they cut Golladay next year, they'd have to do so before March 19, as he's due a $4.5 million guaranteed roster bonus. If he's a pre-June 1 transaction, they'd save $6.7 million but have a $14.7 million dead money hit.

If they designated him as a post-June 1 transaction, they'd save $13.5 million with a $7.9 million dead money hit in 2023 and the balance of the prorated signing bonus hitting the 2024 cap. But the Giants wouldn't be able to spend that money until after June 1.

Look no further than last week's game. Saquon Barkley couldn't get a hole to run through if his life depended on it. The Giants adjusted, and Barkley started picking up yards. So yeah, I'd say the new staff is much more willing and able to tweak what they're doing than the previous staff, who hoped the execution would suddenly be there.

Theoretically, it shouldn't, Collin not, if they get enough practice reps in to build up chemistry with Daniel Jones and if the receivers know the playbook like the back of their hand. And if nothing else, the rotation of receivers can hopefully keep opponents guessing what's coming.

Who's gonna play right tackle, Christopher? Seriously, why would you want to create a glaring hole on the one unit that is still shaky for a player at a position where you beefed up the talent?

From Dave S. - When Dallas looks at how to slow Saquon, they will be looking at the first half against the Panthers. What was happening that he looked like old Saquon and gained nothing, and what did they do in the second half to get him going?

I think there was a combination, starting with the fact that the Giants began sending Barkley outside the tackle box instead of into the teeth of the run defense. His 14-yard third-quarter run off the right end was such an example.

But I think another factor is the Giants began to tire out the Carolina run defense. New York won the time of possession battle, 35:57 to 24:03, the Giants finishing the game with drives of nine, 11, and seven plays as they bled out the clock. With the Carolina defense tiring, the Giants could get Barkley up the gut, which they couldn't do in the first half.

For what it's worth, the Cowboys' run defense is ranked 19th in the league, allowing opponents 120.5 yards per game. In speaking with some of the Dallas reporters, the run defense is actually a concern of theirs for this game, so while I look for the Cowboys to load up the box if Daniel Jones can get some quick passes out to loosen things up, that should keep them from becoming one dimensional.

From Joe G. - So far, Engram has 11 catches this season, including being the leading receiver for the Jags, with 7 in Week 2. All the Giants TEs 4 catches so far this season. If, and I mean If Dave Gettleman didn't screw up the Salary Cap, would you think the Giants would be a better team IF they could have signed Engram?

I don't know if this staff would have kept Engram, Joe. The guy had trouble staying on the field when he was here and had a case of the dropsies.

That said, I used to scream about them having Engram do a lot of in-line blocking against heavier guys, so I could certainly agree that he was misused in that regard.

I also know that Doug Pederson has a reputation for being creative with his tight ends from his time in Philly, so it doesn't surprise me that Engram is off to a strong start in Jacksonville.

Do I think the Giants would be a better team if they had managed to keep Engram? Not necessarily.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL
theScore

Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman

The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
BRONX, NY
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy