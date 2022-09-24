Read full article on original website
Randy Clark
3d ago
Wow that brings back so many great memories. I will go see it and feel like a kid again. I hope she stays in the D forever.
Reply(1)
6
Cara Y Youwannaknow
2d ago
lots of great memories from those boats and the Island. It would be awesome to do that again, with my own kids.
Reply
3
Pflanzsamen
2d ago
Remembering the ride on that filthy river back and forth to that depressing island of rotted rides in the early 70s. yeah....😔
Reply(1)
2
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
