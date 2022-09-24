ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

McDaniels: Raiders' Backfield Will Be Crucial Against Titans' Defense

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wL3HQ_0i8eNeRN00

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is expecting a stubborn defense that will make his team work for every success.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has his share of history with the Silver and Black's Week 3 foe, the Tennessee Titans.

The most impactful matchup in recent memory, of course, was former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's final game with the franchise when Tennessee defeated New England in the Wild Card round in 2020. McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Having been around the league for two decades now, McDaniels has a grasp of what Tennessee's specialty is on defense.

"This defense, historically, is one of the best in the league at forcing long drives," McDaniels said in Friday's media availability. "Which means they don't give up a lot of big plays in general terms. And I would say that when we've competed against [Coach Mike Vrabel's] teams and their defenses, for a long time now, that's one of those chores that you just go into the game assuming that you're going to have to do it.

"It's not going to be three plays and score, it's going to be 10 plays, 11 plays, nine plays, two third-down conversions, something like that. They make you go the long, hard way most of the time. So there's nothing that I would say, 'Oh, wow, they really struggle with this.' This is a sound defense."

What will be critical in overcoming such defense, McDaniels said, is the Raiders' depth at the running back position.

"Our depth in the backfield has already been challenged a little bit with a few things here and there injuries-wise," McDaniels said. "And that's why we usually carry that number of backs. But it's going to be important. I mean, it will be a little humid down there, different than here in terms of the overall humidity. But whatever the game, what form it takes, I'm not exactly sure yet, but we'll definitely try to maintain our balance if we can. We've always tried to do that. And using those guys, the best of their ability and the right roles is going to be important, so we'll see how it kind of shakes out this week."

Las Vegas takes on Tennessee at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Titans#American Football
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy