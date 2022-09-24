Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
Jets place another starting tackle on IR, what now for the O-line and Zach Wilson?
The Jets have three starting-caliber offensive tackles on their roster. But none of them will be available this week to play or practice because they’re all on injured reserve. The latest blow to the offensive line came Tuesday afternoon, when the Jets placed George Fant (penciled in as the...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Sept. 27
NOTE: Stats are from games played and reported through Sept. 26. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NHL・
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0