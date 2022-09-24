A lot of NFL personnel were on hand for Washington’s 40-22 win over Stanford on Saturday, including Seahawks GM John Schneider. Seattle has always shown interest in Huskies (4-0) cornerbacks, who use the same techniques the Seahawks have under coach Pete Carroll. Schneider likely had his eye on another spot, though. Going into 2023, no other team will have a greater need for a young quarterback and Washington (ranked No. 18) has an up-and-comer at the position.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO