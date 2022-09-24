Read full article on original website
Seahawks 2023 QB Watch: John Schneider was at Washington's win over Stanford
A lot of NFL personnel were on hand for Washington’s 40-22 win over Stanford on Saturday, including Seahawks GM John Schneider. Seattle has always shown interest in Huskies (4-0) cornerbacks, who use the same techniques the Seahawks have under coach Pete Carroll. Schneider likely had his eye on another spot, though. Going into 2023, no other team will have a greater need for a young quarterback and Washington (ranked No. 18) has an up-and-comer at the position.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
The Cowboys pummeled Daniel Jones with a historic pass-rush performance to beat the Giants
You might not be able to blame just New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for the team’s 23-16 Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants offensive line, which has been receiving some early praise this season, folded like a fancy napkin against a ferocious Cowboys defensive front. And Dallas made it happen in historical fashion, too.
Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz
Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
Cooper Rush joins Roger Staubach in elite Cowboys history in win over Giants
There’s been a grand total of 92 players who have thrown a pass in a Cowboys uniform since Dallas was awarded a franchise in 1960. 48 of them have been quarterbacks with 44 of them starting a game in their career. Of those 44 signal callers, 29 have started at least three games in their career for the organization.
Todd McShay Names His Top 3 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects
It's never too early to start discussing some draft-eligible players for the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay gave his top three quarterbacks in next year's class on Tuesday afternoon, plus some quarterbacks that have stock rising. "The clear-cut top-3 QBs in the 2023 class are CJ...
HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 9-27-22
Spencer Petras, Monte Pottebaum, Drew Stevens Meet with Media Tuesday
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Out for Season With Torn ACL
The New York wideout is coming off a torn Achilles from last season.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranks among top 10 in QBR after three games
The Seahawks have 99 problems, but quarterback isn’t one of them. Geno Smith has performed well through three games and ranks among the top-10 leaders in QBR.
