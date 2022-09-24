ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee | NFL Draft Scouting Report

An under-the-radar Heisman candidate after his strong start to the 2022 campaign, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is looking to make a name for himself and bolster his scouting report ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. In a class that’s wide open after C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, can Hooker become a factor?
Fantasy kicker rankings and streamers Week 4: Jake Elliott and Chris Boswell are top options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 4 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
