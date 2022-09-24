Read full article on original website
Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York
This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES at Road Less Traveled combines an A-list cast with super production values
THE BASICS: MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES, a play by Michael Mitnick, directed by John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Ben Michael Moran, Peter Palmisano, David Marciniak, Wendy Hall, Greg Howze, Nick Lama, and Jeremy Kreuzer runs through October 16. Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2. At RLTP 456 Main Street, Buffalo, 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org.
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond (3rd in the series)
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
Ken-Ton Schools: “At no time was there a risk” during dance
TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night. The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and […]
Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo
Before the Bills took to the field in Miami, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo. The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.
Buffalo Council member hopes to bring back D.A.R.E program to public schools
Buffalo Common Council member Bryan Bollman says that parents approached him early in September about bringing back the D.A.R.E program, which sparked an idea in his mind
Chipotle Replacing This Popular Local Restaurant In Buffalo
For Buffalo-area foodies, we’ve got both good and bad news to share. There’s always buzz around the city when Buffalo finally gets a chain that it’s been wanting for years. Unfortunately, though, that sometimes comes with the price of sacrificing one of our locally owned hot spots for the new restaurant.
Buffalo school parents upset with ongoing bus delays
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly 27,000 Buffalo students rely on the bus to get to school and some parents say bus delays continue already a month into the new school year. The Buffalo School Board president says the district is still trying to hire 40 additional drivers for its routes as nationwide school bus driver shortages continue.
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
Sutton Secures Delaware Avenue Baptist Church
Upon transforming a defunct OB/GYN clinic building at 1296 Delaware Avenue (designed by EB Green for the president of the Jewish Federation at University at Buffalo) into The Edward Hotel, Noel Sutton began to take a closer look at additional opportunities along Delaware Avenue. He was transfixed by the history of Millionaire’s Row, but he was just as fascinated with some of the periphery buildings such as Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, located at 965 Delaware Avenue (featured on BR in 2017, for sale).
Amherst native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian
AMHERST, N.Y. — The west coast of Florida could get its first direct hit from a hurricane in over a hundred years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later this week and is projected to have some devastating effects. The storm could reach Category 4 status, which means...
Mercy Hospital unveiling new communication technology
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital is unveiling new technology to improve communication between first responders and doctors. The new “Pulsara” system works on smartphones and tablets. It allows first responders to send live video and information right from the ambulance. “Time is of the essence for those patients so the faster we can communicate […]
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
New Menu At Chuck E. Cheese’s In Western New York
The fall is here and the kids are back in school! As the weather starts to change and the leaves drop, your kids may have changed their plan for a Halloween costume a dozen times. The good news is that there are so many great things to do around Western New York this spooky season.
