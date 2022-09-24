ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York

This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES at Road Less Traveled combines an A-list cast with super production values

THE BASICS: MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES, a play by Michael Mitnick, directed by John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Ben Michael Moran, Peter Palmisano, David Marciniak, Wendy Hall, Greg Howze, Nick Lama, and Jeremy Kreuzer runs through October 16. Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2. At RLTP 456 Main Street, Buffalo, 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?

Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond (3rd in the series)

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
Lance Reddick
Brutus
Dennis Wilson
WKBW-TV

Buffalo school parents upset with ongoing bus delays

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly 27,000 Buffalo students rely on the bus to get to school and some parents say bus delays continue already a month into the new school year. The Buffalo School Board president says the district is still trying to hire 40 additional drivers for its routes as nationwide school bus driver shortages continue.
BUFFALO, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Alleyway#Ballet#Gender Identity#Intersectionality#Performing#Musical Theater#The Alleyway Theatre#Spanish
buffalorising.com

Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Sutton Secures Delaware Avenue Baptist Church

Upon transforming a defunct OB/GYN clinic building at 1296 Delaware Avenue (designed by EB Green for the president of the Jewish Federation at University at Buffalo) into The Edward Hotel, Noel Sutton began to take a closer look at additional opportunities along Delaware Avenue. He was transfixed by the history of Millionaire’s Row, but he was just as fascinated with some of the periphery buildings such as Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, located at 965 Delaware Avenue (featured on BR in 2017, for sale).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mercy Hospital unveiling new communication technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital is unveiling new technology to improve communication between first responders and doctors. The new “Pulsara” system works on smartphones and tablets. It allows first responders to send live video and information right from the ambulance. “Time is of the essence for those patients so the faster we can communicate […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
BUFFALO, NY

