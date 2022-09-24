ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee | NFL Draft Scouting Report

An under-the-radar Heisman candidate after his strong start to the 2022 campaign, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is looking to make a name for himself and bolster his scouting report ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. In a class that’s wide open after C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, can Hooker become a factor?
KNOXVILLE, TN
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy kicker rankings and streamers Week 4: Jake Elliott and Chris Boswell are top options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 4 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Park, TX
Sports
University Park, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
University Park, TX
profootballnetwork.com

David Njoku waiver wire Week 4: Will fantasy managers finally see consistency?

A step up in production from David Njoku has seen him take center stage in the Week 4 waiver wire for fantasy football managers. After Njoku had 10 targets last week, can fantasy managers trust him to continue being fantasy relevant, or was this simply a matchup-based performance that we should be hesitant to put more stock into?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Nfl Draft#49ers#American Football#Wr#Nfl Draft Scouting Report

Comments / 0

Community Policy