Tyler Perry’s personal connection to ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ and his surprising confession about watching himself as Madea

papermag.com
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
KESQ
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next ‘Deadpool’ film
Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world. The actor announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next “Deadpool” film, slated for September 6, 2024. “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been...
KESQ
The Try Guys announce Ned Fulmer is no longer part of the group
The Try Guys are going to try being a trio. The group, which gained popularity at Buzzfeed for their viral videos and eventually departed to begin producing content through their own company, announced on Tuesday that founding member Ned Fulmer “is no longer working with The Try Guys.”. “As...
