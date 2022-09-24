ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
Yardbarker

Baltimore Ravens: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving New England with their second win of the season. They defeated the Patriots 37-26 on the road. It was a good bounce back win following the debacle last week. In Week 2, the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. Once again, the Ravens offense was nearly unstoppable, led by Lamar Jackson. However, the defense also struggled mightily for the second straight week.
