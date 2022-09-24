Read full article on original website
Amanda “AJ” Johns
3d ago
OMG! why was she on the train track at that time of the morning? Sounds to me, she was committing suicide!
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash off Acosta Bridge ramp: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in a crash off the Acosta Bridge entrance ramp from Riverside Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the motorcyclist was headed south on the ramp from Riverside Avenue and didn’t handle the curve. The motorcycle hit the concrete barrier wall, and the bike and the rider flipped over the ramp wall onto the ground below, troopers said.
FHP: Lanes back open after major crash on JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a major crash occurred on Butler Boulevard eastbound just before San Pablo Road South. According to the FHP map, troopers were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:32 a.m. The two left lanes are were blocked, but the roadway has been cleared. Traffic is still backed up to Hodges Boulevard, however, so drivers should use caution.
First Coast News
JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
News4Jax.com
Police: Camaro driver speeds away from officer, crashes, dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man driving a Chevy Camaro crashed Monday afternoon at a high rate of speed on the Westside and died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, a patrol officer was in...
Train involved in fatal pedestrian crash
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 2:20 a.m. a train was traveling northbound through the railroad crossing at County Road 108, just west of US1 Hilliard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown, a pedestrian walked onto...
News4Jax.com
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s...
JSO: 2 shot, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot Monday night on Nolan Street. STORY: FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist. According to detectives, officers were dispatched to the location and found two victim. A man in his 50s...
Remembering: One year ago, Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Moyers was killed in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Monday, it has been one year since Nassau County Joshua Moyers lost his life in the line of duty at the age of 29. Moyers was shot on September 24, 2021, but it was on September 26 that he succumbed to his injuries. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office announced at the time that Moyers' organs would be donated, and he saved the lives of five people.
First Coast News
JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disabled semi-truck closes all northbound lanes on Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A disabled semi-truck closed all northbound lanes Sunday evening on the I-295 near the Dames Point Bridge. In the Department of Transportation video, a fuel truck can be seen blocking all three lanes. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the incident or what happened to cause the truck to become disabled.
Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says 1 woman dead, 5 rescues in red flag conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Red flag conditions continue in Jacksonville Beach on Monday despite much calmer waters. Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms a woman died from drowning over the weekend. He says they also rescued at least 5 other people from the water. Several victims were...
News4Jax.com
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from rough surf at Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A woman was in critical condition after being pulled from rough surf on Sunday in Jacksonville Beach, officials said. In total, seven people had to be rescued from the waters off the beach near Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday due to strong rip currents in the area.
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
News4Jax.com
Person in critical condition after being rescued from waters off Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported a person to the hospital Sunday evening after being rescued from the waters off Jacksonville Beach. It’s unclear what happened to the individual, but it has been reported that they are in critical condition after being pulled from the...
JSO investigated a burglary turned shooting after the victim chased down the suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting after JSO says a victim chased down the suspects. The suspected burglars were breaking into several cars in San Jose. JSO says 3 men were breaking into cars parked in a neighborhood along Price Park Drive this morning. That’s...
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
2-year-old girl dies, teen in ICU after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the intensive care unit after they were struck by a car while crossing A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the Patterson...
Two late night shootings leave a teen in the hospital and a woman dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, JSO officers found two victims. One was a teen and the other,...
News4Jax.com
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
