Nassau County, FL

Comments / 2

Amanda “AJ” Johns
3d ago

OMG! why was she on the train track at that time of the morning? Sounds to me, she was committing suicide!

Reply(1)
3
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash off Acosta Bridge ramp: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in a crash off the Acosta Bridge entrance ramp from Riverside Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the motorcyclist was headed south on the ramp from Riverside Avenue and didn’t handle the curve. The motorcycle hit the concrete barrier wall, and the bike and the rider flipped over the ramp wall onto the ground below, troopers said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Lanes back open after major crash on JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a major crash occurred on Butler Boulevard eastbound just before San Pablo Road South. According to the FHP map, troopers were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:32 a.m. The two left lanes are were blocked, but the roadway has been cleared. Traffic is still backed up to Hodges Boulevard, however, so drivers should use caution.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Train involved in fatal pedestrian crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 2:20 a.m. a train was traveling northbound through the railroad crossing at County Road 108, just west of US1 Hilliard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown, a pedestrian walked onto...
HILLIARD, FL
First Coast News

Remembering: One year ago, Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Moyers was killed in the line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Monday, it has been one year since Nassau County Joshua Moyers lost his life in the line of duty at the age of 29. Moyers was shot on September 24, 2021, but it was on September 26 that he succumbed to his injuries. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office announced at the time that Moyers' organs would be donated, and he saved the lives of five people.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

