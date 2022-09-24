JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Monday, it has been one year since Nassau County Joshua Moyers lost his life in the line of duty at the age of 29. Moyers was shot on September 24, 2021, but it was on September 26 that he succumbed to his injuries. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office announced at the time that Moyers' organs would be donated, and he saved the lives of five people.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO