butlerradio.com
Butler and Knoch basketball on-air tonight/Monday high school results
The Butler Golden Tornado will try to rebound from their loss to New Castle when they travel to North Allegheny tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The Knoch Knights host Indiana tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Boys Basketball results from...
butlerradio.com
Sharon Gumpper
Sharon Gumpper, 71, of Renfrew passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Saxonburg on July 25th, 1951 to the late Van and Jessie (Wieland) Weber II. Sharon graduated Knoch High School and then attended Word of Life Bible Institute. Sharon was a certified massage therapist and held various other jobs. She had a pleasing personality, was an outgoing “people person” who was always seeking to encourage others. Above all else she was known to be a great wife. Sharon was a woman of faith, while taking chemo treatments during her health struggles, she gained an even stronger faith through Jesus, her Savior. Sharon is survived by her husband John W. Gumpper Jr., brother Van (Kristen) B. Weber III, sisters Carolyn (Moe) McGray, Elaine Hamilton & Tom and Donna Weber & Brent, as well as her step-son Brian (Heidi) Prentice, 2 granddaughters Paige and Kate, and a number of nieces and nephews. Arrangements and burial will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at North Street Christian Church.
butlerradio.com
M. Kenneth Stephenson
M. Kenneth Stephenson, 90, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 7, 2023, at the Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville, PA. He was born August 10, 1932, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Melvin E. Stephenson and the late Ella Dumbaugh Stephenson. Kenneth worked as an architectural designer...
butlerradio.com
Paula M. Ealy
Paula M. Ealy, 67, of Butler, formerly of Chicora, Pennsylvania. Died unexpected at home Friday, January 6, 2023. Born April 23, 1955 in Butler, PA the daughter of the late Robert H. Ealy and the late Gladys S. Timblin Ealy. Survived by 5 children, 2 brothers: Alan Ealy and his...
butlerradio.com
Esther G. Doutt
She was born May 20, 1939 in Butler, PA, the daughter of the late Earl C. Geibel and Vera E. (Davis) Geibel. Esther had been a driver for PA Dept. of Agriculture and Butler Rural Transit. She ran the concession stand at Pullman Park for over 20 years and she organized casino trips through Esther’s Tours.
butlerradio.com
Mary Anne Leicher
Mary Anne Leicher, 69, of Butler, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 14, 1953 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Leonard and Gloria (Sullivan) Broskey. Mary Anne was an amazing cook and known for...
butlerradio.com
James Anthony Graham, Sr.
Born June 25, 1944 in Butler, PA, he was the son of the late James Clair Graham and Rose Rita Bayer Graham. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Graham and sister, Shirley (Hank) Fowler. He was survived by his devoted sister, Barbara G. (Robert) Shaffer of Butler.
butlerradio.com
Linda Chupka
Linda Chupka, 74 of Sarver passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. She was born in Butler on June 21st, 1948 to the late Lawrence and S. Elizabeth (Wall) Jewart. Linda worked as a restaurant cook for over 30 years and retired from Butler Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed to read, cook, crafts, gardening, and loved setting up wedding flower displays. She was known for her loving heart, her selflessness, her generosity, and her caring acts of kindness. She was loved and will be forever missed. Linda was the mother of Karen Turner, Amy (Rob) Saxion, and Kimberly Chupka; grandmother of Kaleb (Lexi), Jacob, and Carly. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Adams, Rose Marie Watson, Donald “Pop” Jewart, and Donna Mae Lingle. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and a son in law. All services and burial will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
No Injuries Following Cranberry Township Fire
No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred earlier this weekend in Cranberry Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, a house on Goehring Road was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Officials say that the family who lived at the house was not home...
butlerradio.com
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Reopening Bids For Graham Park Renovations
Cranberry Township is looking for bids once again for renovations to one of their local parks. Last June, the township board of supervisors sought bids for improvements at the UPMC Passavant Sportsplex at Graham Park. However, after two rounds of bids the board opted to reject the most recent proposals...
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash
A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
butlerradio.com
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
butlerradio.com
One Injured And Charged In Clinton Twp. Accident
A local motorist was injured following a one car crash that occurred Friday evening in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 55-year-old Paul Ford of Saxonburg was traveling on Knoch Road near Saxonburg Boulevard when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities say that Paul,...
butlerradio.com
Ag Grants To Help Fund Local School Programs
Several local schools will receive state funding as part of an annual grant program that looks to help with youth agricultural projects. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding spoke about the “Ag and Youth” and “Farm to School” grants which provide direct assistance to youth-run projects, programs, and equipment purchases.
butlerradio.com
County To Hire New Detective To Focus On Student Issues
Butler County is planning to hire a new detective that will focus on juvenile-related issues. The county’s salary board approved the position at yesterday’s public meeting. Commissioners say most of the position’s duties will center around the student population. The idea for the new detective was a product...
butlerradio.com
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
butlerradio.com
Man Charged After Accidentally Firing Weapon Into Apartment
A Harrisville man is facing charges for accidentally firing a weapon into an apartment. The incident happened back on New Year’s Eve about 10 minutes before midnight at an apartment in the 400 block of Main Street in Harrisville. State police say 21-year-old Nathan Kordich was allegedly handling a...
butlerradio.com
Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition
A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
