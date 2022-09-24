Sharon Gumpper, 71, of Renfrew passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Saxonburg on July 25th, 1951 to the late Van and Jessie (Wieland) Weber II. Sharon graduated Knoch High School and then attended Word of Life Bible Institute. Sharon was a certified massage therapist and held various other jobs. She had a pleasing personality, was an outgoing “people person” who was always seeking to encourage others. Above all else she was known to be a great wife. Sharon was a woman of faith, while taking chemo treatments during her health struggles, she gained an even stronger faith through Jesus, her Savior. Sharon is survived by her husband John W. Gumpper Jr., brother Van (Kristen) B. Weber III, sisters Carolyn (Moe) McGray, Elaine Hamilton & Tom and Donna Weber & Brent, as well as her step-son Brian (Heidi) Prentice, 2 granddaughters Paige and Kate, and a number of nieces and nephews. Arrangements and burial will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at North Street Christian Church.

