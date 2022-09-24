Read full article on original website
Frost possible Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Sunny weather through the weekend. Seasonable temperatures continue. Drought will get worse this week. Winds will be more relaxed today, but otherwise the weather won't change much from Monday. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb up around 70°.
Cooler temperatures, comfortable air in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Sunny weather through the weekend. Seasonable temperatures continue. Drought will get worse this week. Another mild, dry, and breezy day is anticipated across central Iowa. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25-30 mph in spots. Those winds will become more northerly on Tuesday which will help to transport in some cooler air into the region several days this upcoming week.
Iowa Meteorologists Among Those Helping to Forecast Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to move toward Florida's west coast. As the storm gets closer to landfall, weather offices across the nation are helping forecasters more accurately predict what the storm will do. One of those weather offices is here in eastern Iowa. Early today, Ian made landfall in western Cuba....
Frost Advisory Issued for Most of Iowa
Unseasonably cool air will impact most of the area through what could be the first frost of the season this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s during that time, and sensitive vegetation may be killed. According to 30 year climate averages, the typical first frost in south central Iowa occurs during the first week of October.
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
Looking back on another Cat 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago as Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits, we are looking back on another Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago. In August 2004, Hurricane Charley hit the Sunshine State making landfall on southwest Florida...
Want A Gorgeous Garden? These Flowers Can Survive Iowa’s Expected Harsh Winter
This is the season to be planning and replanting for the oasis that will be next season's garden. But which ones will survive a rough winter?. The 2022-2023 Farmer's Almanac is calling for Iowa to be in a "hibernation zone" with air temps that could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero in January (you will not see me if that happens. Hibernation in effect.)
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022
(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
Average gas prices in Iowa jump over 15 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are now averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a...
Iowa Officials And Amish On How To Handle Horse And Buggies
As someone that’s not from Iowa, there are a few roadway norms I have needed to adjust to. I mean, I have been caught behind tractors before, but those are nothing compared to the combines that are about to hit the field. But another thing that I have never...
Statewide Excessive Speed Initiative Runs from September 27 through October 4
(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Office Shelby McCreedy says daily in Iowa and across the nation, excessive speed is a significant public safety concern. Trooper McCreedy says in 2021, 52 percent of Iowa traffic fatalities were caused solely by excessive speed. McCreedy says a statewide...
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
