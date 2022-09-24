ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Frost possible Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Sunny weather through the weekend. Seasonable temperatures continue. Drought will get worse this week. Winds will be more relaxed today, but otherwise the weather won't change much from Monday. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb up around 70°.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cooler temperatures, comfortable air in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Sunny weather through the weekend. Seasonable temperatures continue. Drought will get worse this week. Another mild, dry, and breezy day is anticipated across central Iowa. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25-30 mph in spots. Those winds will become more northerly on Tuesday which will help to transport in some cooler air into the region several days this upcoming week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Meteorologists Among Those Helping to Forecast Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to move toward Florida's west coast. As the storm gets closer to landfall, weather offices across the nation are helping forecasters more accurately predict what the storm will do. One of those weather offices is here in eastern Iowa. Early today, Ian made landfall in western Cuba....
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Most of Iowa

Unseasonably cool air will impact most of the area through what could be the first frost of the season this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s during that time, and sensitive vegetation may be killed. According to 30 year climate averages, the typical first frost in south central Iowa occurs during the first week of October.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
97X

Want A Gorgeous Garden? These Flowers Can Survive Iowa’s Expected Harsh Winter

This is the season to be planning and replanting for the oasis that will be next season's garden. But which ones will survive a rough winter?. The 2022-2023 Farmer's Almanac is calling for Iowa to be in a "hibernation zone" with air temps that could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero in January (you will not see me if that happens. Hibernation in effect.)
IOWA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations

(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
AMES, IA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022

(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Average gas prices in Iowa jump over 15 cents in the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are now averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL

