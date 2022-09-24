ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Bulls’ 2022 offseason makes far more sense now

When Lonzo Ball was first injured back in January of 2022, the Chicago Bulls certainly didn’t anticipate an extended absence. But, that’s exactly what happened when Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sadly, Ball has not yet been able to resume basketball activities. Bulls fans have seen many injury updates over the past few months, and each one has seemed to offer similar worries.
Dak Prescott clears up his timeline to return to Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been out since Week 1 this season after suffering a thumb injury, and his timeline has been unclear. Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been out since Week 1 with a thumb injury, and his return timeline has been unclear. He’s not on the injured reserve, so he can come back any time he feels ready, but he just got his stitches removed on Monday and he’s hinted that a Week 5 return is more likely than Week 4, a possibility that team owner Jerry Jones had mentioned.
Lakers fans can finally agree with LeBron James on something

Los Angeles Lakers fans have been counting down the days until media day so the front office could finally face the music from this offseason. As expected, though, Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka gave cookie-cutter responses to questions. For starters, Ham and Pelinka preached confidence in the defensive capability of...
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo continues to tease with offensive ability

The Miami Heat are tipping off training camp, like every other NBA team and in every other year before an NBA season. That’s a custom, a standard. What has also become custom, it seems, is Bam Adebayo teasing fans and the Miami Heat alike with his offensive ability in the preseason days, only to show only mere increments of it all during the regular season.
