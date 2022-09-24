Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been out since Week 1 this season after suffering a thumb injury, and his timeline has been unclear. Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been out since Week 1 with a thumb injury, and his return timeline has been unclear. He’s not on the injured reserve, so he can come back any time he feels ready, but he just got his stitches removed on Monday and he’s hinted that a Week 5 return is more likely than Week 4, a possibility that team owner Jerry Jones had mentioned.

