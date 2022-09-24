Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday
Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
NBC Connecticut
Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut Tonight
Showers and storms are likely during this evening and into the night. A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe into the night. The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one risk...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
fox61.com
Connecticut crews and volunteers respond to areas impacted by hurricanes
CONNECTICUT, USA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, people from Connecticut are ready to help. "Right now it is expected for this storm to be quite devastating. And we're happy and proud of our Red Cross volunteers here in Connecticut that are stepping up to help our friends in Florida," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the Red Cross CT and RI Region.
NBC Connecticut
Inn Employee Credited With Pulling Driver to Safety After Vehicle Goes Down Embankment in Danbury
An employee at an inn is being credited with pulling a driver to safety after a vehicle went down an embankment near Interstate 84 in Danbury early Monday morning. Dispatchers were notified of a crash between Lake Avenue Extension and I-84 around 3:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Storms taper off, mostly sunny Monday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says rain will taper off overnight and lead into a sunny Monday.
NewsTimes
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls. .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds. 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of. showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the...
Register Citizen
NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday
The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
darienite.com
More Deaths and More Aggressive Driving on Our Highways: Something Must Be Done
What the heck is going on with our highways — and why is nobody talking about it? Did you know that 20,000 Americans died on our roadways in the first half of this year, and that that number has been increasing since the pandemic?. Have you noticed how aggressive...
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car
2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Connecticut gas prices drop below $3
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Many across Connecticut are filling up their gas tanks for under $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Triple A reports the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $3.34. That is a penny less than Sunday and down eleven cents from a week ago. A bigger decrease from the previous month when it was $3.93.
Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Reopens In Mount Pleasant After Crash
This story has been updated. A stretch of a busy roadway in the region has reopened after a serious crash. The crash in Westchester County on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The closure was at Exit 27...
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
