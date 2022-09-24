ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NBC Connecticut

Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday

Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut Tonight

Showers and storms are likely during this evening and into the night. A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe into the night. The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one risk...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut crews and volunteers respond to areas impacted by hurricanes

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, people from Connecticut are ready to help. "Right now it is expected for this storm to be quite devastating. And we're happy and proud of our Red Cross volunteers here in Connecticut that are stepping up to help our friends in Florida," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the Red Cross CT and RI Region.
CONNECTICUT STATE
St. Mary
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
NewsTimes

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls. .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds. 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of. showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Register Citizen

NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday

The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut gas prices drop below $3

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Many across Connecticut are filling up their gas tanks for under $3 a gallon for the first time in months. Triple A reports the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $3.34. That is a penny less than Sunday and down eleven cents from a week ago. A bigger decrease from the previous month when it was $3.93.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP 22News

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

