Lynn English girls soccer blanked by Malden, 3-0
LYNN — The Lynn English girls soccer team (1-6) was defeated by Malden (3-5) on a chilly Tuesday evening at Manning Field, falling 3-0. From the opening few plays, the The post Lynn English girls soccer blanked by Malden, 3-0 appeared first on Itemlive.
Trib HSSN State High School Football Rankings for Sept. 27, 2022
Once again, there were few changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings as we have reached the midway point of the 2022 regular season. There were two head-to-head showdowns in Week 4 with one losing team dropping from No. 1 to No. 5 while the other fell completely out of the state Top 5.
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY. All Upcoming games on 929 ESPN and 92.9 HD2. Tune in to listen and download our app today! Radio.com the official WMFS app!
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 28, 2022: Top 4A girls soccer teams look to break logjam
It has become crowded at the top of Section 2-4A in WPIAL girls soccer. Five teams in that section are separated by only two and a half games heading into a busy Wednesday that includes 43 district section soccer matches. Four of the top five teams will go head-to-head in...
