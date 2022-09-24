Read full article on original website
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
Rochester Church Victimized by Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that has victimized a downtown Rochester church. A police spokesman says the Christ United Methodist Church reported the car part was stolen off of a van sometime between September 18 and September 25. Church staff members found the part was missing after the van began making loud noises when it was started on Sunday.
Free Flying Event for Kids and Teens Saturday in Rochester
Do you have a child that LOVES airplanes? Maybe the dream is to become a pilot someday! Or maybe your child has never had a chance to ride in an airplane and they would love to be up in the sky...flying! This Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, all of that is possible for free.
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Midwestern country music star makes his mark on 'The Voice,' while giving a voice to those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease
MINNEAPOLIS — An Iowa man with strong Minnesota connections is already making his mark on NBC’s "The Voice." And what’s even more important to the rising country star, Jay Allen is also continuing to give a voice to those fighting the cruel disease of Alzheimer’s. “You...
Whoops, Minnesota Could Be Collecting More Money From THC Edibles
Now more than ever there are lots of different ways Minnesota residents can legally purchase THC products whether, in gummy form, liquid, and now seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts in food and drinks. Every time someone buys a THC product whether...
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
Free Concert in Rochester By Grammy-Nominated, Newboys
The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Over 300 Traffic Stops in Rochester Area Enforcement Blitz
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Nine State Troopers in the Rochester area made 335 traffic stops this past weekend. The State Patrol says 251 of the stops were for speeding and 21 were for seat belt violations. Troopers also made eight DWI-related stops and pulled over 10 people for using a wireless device while they were behind the wheel.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
