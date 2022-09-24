Read full article on original website
Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament
Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma
Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday
A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
2 MH junior high football teams to play at Douglas MacArthur
Two of Mountain Home’s junior high football teams will be in Jonesboro on Tuesday for a matchup with Douglas MacArthur. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the eighth grade contest.
Monday rough night for area volleyball teams
In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
Arkansas Tech University to retire campus ambassador Jerry the Bulldog
Officials with Arkansas Tech University said Monday that the school will soon retire its four-legged campus ambassador.
MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday
Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Volleyball makes up much of the local Monday schedule, and Mountain Home’s three junior high teams will be on the road for an outing with West Memphis West. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. Elsewhere on the junior high level,...
MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney
Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
Jonesboro volleyball tourney ends with MH, Flippin in semifinals
Mountain Home was among three area schools competing in the Ron and Pat Carmack High School Volleyball Playday Saturday in Jonesboro. The Lady Bombers began the day by winning three matches in Pool E. Mountain Home topped Conway’s junior varsity team 25-15 and 25-23, Harrisburg 25-8 and 25-11 and Batesville 25-20 and 25-21.
Ozark Mtn. School District schedules community meeting on possible combination of high schools
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and they’re giving the public an opportunity to learn more and provide input. A community meeting to discuss the possibility of combining the district’s high schools is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 on the Bruno-Pyatt campus in Eros.
whiterivernow.com
Yellowjackets keep unbeaten record with win over Genoa Central
The Mountain View Yellowjackets used a strong defensive effort to remain unbeaten by beating the Genoa Central Dragons 30-12 on Friday night at Genoa Central High School. The Yellowjackets turned the ball over on their opening possession giving the Dragons the ball inside their own five-yard line. Three plays later, the Mountain View defense tackled the Dragons in the end zone for a safety giving Mountain View an early 2-0 lead.
Game time set for Hogs’ game at Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: It’s all about Arkansas’ first full practice on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — It was a busier summer than usual for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program given the four-game European exhibition tour in August and the accompanying 10 extra days of full practices in late July sandwiched between months of limited practices that began in the first week of June, but on Monday the Hoop Hoops ramped up their official preparations with the first day of full-scale practices as the highly anticipated 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
Pamela A. Carrillo, 55, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 55-year-old Pamela A. Carrillo of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Pamela Carrillo died Sept. 19 in Tijuana, Mexico.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
