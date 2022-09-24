ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergman, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament

Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma

Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday

A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russellville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Russellville, AR
Berryville, AR
Sports
City
Flippin, AR
City
Bergman, AR
City
Berryville, AR
KTLO

Monday rough night for area volleyball teams

In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
COTTER, AR
KTLO

MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday

Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Tech University#Cyclone#On The Road
KTLO

MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder

The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.

The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney

Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Jonesboro volleyball tourney ends with MH, Flippin in semifinals

Mountain Home was among three area schools competing in the Ron and Pat Carmack High School Volleyball Playday Saturday in Jonesboro. The Lady Bombers began the day by winning three matches in Pool E. Mountain Home topped Conway’s junior varsity team 25-15 and 25-23, Harrisburg 25-8 and 25-11 and Batesville 25-20 and 25-21.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whiterivernow.com

Yellowjackets keep unbeaten record with win over Genoa Central

The Mountain View Yellowjackets used a strong defensive effort to remain unbeaten by beating the Genoa Central Dragons 30-12 on Friday night at Genoa Central High School. The Yellowjackets turned the ball over on their opening possession giving the Dragons the ball inside their own five-yard line. Three plays later, the Mountain View defense tackled the Dragons in the end zone for a safety giving Mountain View an early 2-0 lead.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Game time set for Hogs’ game at Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
STARKVILLE, MS
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: It’s all about Arkansas’ first full practice on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a busier summer than usual for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program given the four-game European exhibition tour in August and the accompanying 10 extra days of full practices in late July sandwiched between months of limited practices that began in the first week of June, but on Monday the Hoop Hoops ramped up their official preparations with the first day of full-scale practices as the highly anticipated 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy