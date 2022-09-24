Read full article on original website
There's a Crash Here Almost Daily
SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday
SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo. Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search. The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
Tom Green County Sheriff’s execute narcotics search warrant in San Angelo
conchovalleyhomepage.com
15-year-old student in custody; suspected of Lake View social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 15-year-old Lake View High School student is in SAPD custody in connection to the social media threats made toward the campus last Thursday, Sept. 22. Police state that the student was taken into custody for Terroristic Threats and was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
Chipotle in San Angelo is Officially Open
SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of burrito lovers lined up outside of San Angelo's new Chipotle on Tuesday for the restaurant's opening day. It was announced in Jan. 2022 that the burrito bar would be coming to the 3500 block of S. Jackson St. After just a short nine month the restaurant opened up their $300,000 building. Doors opened up at 10:45 a.m. but before that a large crowd formed outside way before that. This is because the first 50 guests will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Along with the crowds, the local non-profit Downtown San Angelo and San Angelo's Mayor Brenda Gunter attended…
Local Crack Dealer Sent to Prison for More than a Decade
SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo crack dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in a Texas prison. According to court documents, on Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Paul Anthony Ruiz, 35, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea Ruiz was given 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Ruiz was originally arrested for the offense back in December. At the time police had found that Ruiz had a warrant for intoxicated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily injury. During his arrest police…
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Southern Industrial Engines and Dusty Thompson Lose Lawsuit Over Deceptive Trade Practices
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dusty Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines had a bad week in court. On Friday, a jury found that Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by engaging in false, misleading and deceptive acts and practices during the conduct of trade.
Black Man Subject of Police Department's Weekly Wanted Program
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is the subject of this week's San Angelo Police Department Wanted Wednesday. According to a social media post by the San Angelo Police Department, "On this week's "Wanted Wednesday" we would like to highlight Bronshae Lewis. Mr. Lewis currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and any information regarding his whereabouts is greatly appreciated." Lewis is described as a black male, 6' tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. If you recognize this person or…
Road closures scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced traffic alerts over the weekend, with a couple of them scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept. 27. Where: College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive.When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day). Where: South A&M-Johnson Street intersection (South A&M traffic […]
Lake View High Empties Following Snapchat Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police were outfitted in combat gear and brandishing their long guns this morning right outside Lake View High School. At around 11 a.m. police radios went to the secure channel. At 11:30 a.m. the San Angelo ISD sent out a message calmly mentioning a “threat made on social media” followed by instructions that “Parents/guardians may determine to pick up their students and can sign students out at the LVHS front office.” The line of parents in line to pick up their child from the high school was as long as a football field by noon. The constant worry of violence in schools…
San Angelo Native Elijah Gamao is a Proud Navy Seabee
GULFPORT, Miss. - Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Constructionman Elijah Gamao, a San Angelo native is one of those sailors. "I had a lot of encouragement from my family to join,” said Gamao. "I also wanted to do my part to help others around the world. That's why I wanted to be a Seabee." Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts…
everythinglubbock.com
The legend of San Angelo’s “Lady in Blue”
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — On the morning of September 24, 2022, Kay Campbell, expert and guide at The Painted Rocks Native American pictograph site recreated the unique, 1,000-year-old images of the famous pictograph site at the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. The legend of the Lady in Blue has transcended time and deeply affected how Christianity impacted West Texas.
It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas
We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
San Angelo DAV commander explains why veterans should (P)act now
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been just over six weeks since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed into law by the Senate. The historic, bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), aims to not only rectify injustices inflicted upon veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, but to potentially improve the lives of their families for generations to come.
High school football state rankings: Wall debuts inside top 10, Irion County drops a spot
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, an official rankings partner of the AP, has released its week six high school football state rankings. The Wall Hawks debut in the top ten of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings this week, sitting at #10 in Class 3A Division II. The Hawks host Mason Friday night. […]
saisd.org
October is National Principals Month - Help SAISD Celebrate by Thanking a Principal
At San Angelo ISD, we are thankful for our outstanding campus leaders who make a difference in the lives of nearly 14,000 children and 2,000 staff members in our community every day. This October is National Principals Month, and you’re invited to join us in celebrating their visionary leadership and dedication to growing the hopes and dreams of our future-ready learners by submitting a personalized thank you note through our simple form available here.
“Sheep-Poat-Lay” to make its debut at Chipotle grand opening
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another store, another sheep. Downtown San Angelo has announced the unveiling of sheep No. 106 at the brand new Chipotle on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. Gabriel Luckey was specifically chosen from a list of 10 artists to design the artwork of the sheep. He was given free realm to paint the sheep […]
“I always said my family is where I am,” Father Sosa’s journey from orphan to priest
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From an orphanage in Mexico, to becoming a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, Father Emilio Sosa has had a long journey to get to where he is today. At 5-years-old, he was just a normal kid at Mass, going around with his friends to steal cookies, […]
